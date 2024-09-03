Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 03 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 09:22
Experience Cultural Exchanges in Paris----the HONGQI Way

03 settembre 2024 | 06.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGCHUN, China, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 17-day international sports event that captured global attention, HONGQI, China's premier luxury automotive brand, provided comprehensive transportation services for Chinese athletes in Paris. Seizing this opportunity, HONGQI's flagship model, the E-HS9, attended a variety of user-centric activities hosted by the brand. While showcasing its commitment to sportsmanship and national honor, HONGQI also succeeded in building cultural connections with overseas markets.

One month before the event, HONGQI had already mobilized its European partners to conduct thorough inspections and maintenance on 24 HONGQI E-HS9 vehicles, ensuring they were in optimal condition to welcome the athletes. As the athletes competed with full dedication, the HONGQI E-HS9 stood as their most reliable ally, sharing in their pursuit of glory. As a representative of Chinese national brands, HONGQI has committed to gifting vehicles to all medal-winning athletes, expressing the hope that people will experience the innovative development, vigorous growth, and strong capabilities of Chinese automotive brands.

Additionally, HONGQI hosted a series of unique activities for users, including visits to the HONGQI Experience Center, rides in the E-HS9 to watch the sports events, E-HS9 test drives, and self-driving tours of Paris. When the HONGQI E-HS9 appeared on the streets of Paris, what impressed people the most was the excellent performance of HONGQI's new energy vehicles. Both the tech-savvy"multi-screen interaction"and the welcoming system, filled with Chinese elements such as welcome lights and welcome pedals, left a strong impression on audiences and visitors. They eagerly jumped at the chance to experience Chinese new energy vehicles firsthand, enthusiastically exclaiming, "Nice car!"

Through this international sports event, HONGQI not only showcased its brand strength to the world but also displayed confidence and charm on the stage of cross-cultural exchange with its unique product appeal. This has strengthened HONGQI's influence in France, laying a solid foundation for its appearance at the Paris Motor Show and the global pre-sale launch of its new energy models, the EH7 and EHS7.

In the future, HONGQI will continue to promote deep cultural exchanges globally, demonstrating the innovative strength and cultural heritage of China's premier luxury automotive brandthrough concrete actions. With an open and inclusive attitude, HONGQI aims to welcome the world, earning the trust and admiration of more international customers through exceptional quality and exquisite craftsmanship.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494451/image_5028817_40959835.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/experience-cultural-exchanges-in-paristhe-hongqi-way-302236387.html

