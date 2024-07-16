EZVIZ Prime Day deals offer unbeatable savings on top security gears, cleaning robots and more

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For this Amazon Prime Day, smart home company EZVIZ has announced an exciting plan to help savvy shoppers improve home security and simplify daily chores without costing a big check. In addition to its renowned range of home cameras, video doorbells and peephole door viewers, EZVIZ is also offering discounts on its award-winning robot vacuums, which complement the EZVIZ smart ecosystem and are inherently easy to use.

EZVIZ's sales will run from July 16-17 on Amazon. From homeowners who need to monitor their properties and check on deliveries during the summer vacation, to parents of children and pets who want to maintain a safe, spotless living space, the deals are excellent options. Plus, these products integrate seamlessly with most smart home systems, supporting Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Some highlighted EZVIZ Prime Day deals:

A versatile 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner designed for a greener lifestyle. The RE5 Plus cleans with a powerful suction power of 4,000 Pa, a mopping system with a consistent 8N pressure and a large water tank, as well as a smart, app-controllable navigation function. Its charging station automatically collects and seals a lot of dust for up to 90 days. It also uses recycled plastic in its robot body to advocate the EZVIZ Green Initiative.

An advanced camera designed to protect large property more efficiently. Its high-resolution 3K lens detects the movements of people and cars in a 360-degree field of view. Users can keep a close watch on their yard or driveway, while resting assured that it will automatically activate a dual-warning system to deter intruders. All smart features come free without a subscription, and are customizable via the EZVIZ App.

A smart all-rounder to protect and care for your loved ones. The CP1 Pro's PT lens can automatically patrol and track activities from any angle, even detecting sudden noises made by a crying baby or a broken glass. Children and seniors who don't always have a phone with them can quickly reach their caretaker by touching the video call button on the camera.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2462287/PR_Photo_Prime_Day.jpg