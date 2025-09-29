circle x black
FAMAR Group: Dr. Riku Rautsola Appointed New CEO

29 settembre 2025
ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After 16 years with FAMAR, including the last 4 years as CEO, Konstantinos Rengis decided to step down from his role for personal reasons, effective September 29, 2025.

Kostas is widely recognized for his customer-centric approach, deep knowledge of our industry, and his solution-oriented mindset. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in successfully guiding the company through multiple ownership transitions, improving operations and customer service and setting a vision for future growth.

At the same time, FAMAR Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Riku Rautsola as CEO, effective September 29, 2025. Riku has served as a non-executive member of FAMAR's Board of Directors and an advisor to MidEuropa during the acquisition of FAMAR last year. Riku is a globally experienced leader in the pharmaceutical, biotech and CDMO industries, having held CEO and senior executive positions at several leading companies, creating sustained profitable growth

Under Riku's leadership, FAMAR remains committed to serve its global customers, expand production capacity, accelerate its development partnerships, and invest in its people. Riku will also continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors.

Kostas will support Riku and the Board of Directors in a senior advisory capacity, focusing on strategic customer relationships and customer engagement.

"We thank Kostas Rengis for his many years of dedicated service, and we extend a warm welcome to Riku Rautsola as he leads FAMAR in this next chapter of growth and transformation", stated Matthew Strassberg, Partner and Head of Healthcare at MidEuropa.

About Famar Group

FAMAR is a leading European provider of pharmaceutical and cosmetic manufacturing and development services. With a legacy of 75 years, FAMAR delivers high-quality dosage forms, including sterile liquids, solids, and semi-solids, creating value for its clients. Operating in Spain, Italy, and Greece, employing over 1.850 people across a network of six production facilities and two R&D centres, FAMAR supplies a wide range of more than 1.700 different products for over 80 international markets.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/famar-group-dr-riku-rautsola-appointed-new-ceo-302569813.html

