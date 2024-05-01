Family and Friends Rejoice in Spring's Arrival with Fresh Finds at the 135th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracing the season of renewal with open arms, the 135th China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair") presents over 1,300 pieces of Outdoor Touring and Relaxing Supplies exhibition selections to global buyers. Designed to elevate the quality of spring gatherings, these unique finds are now ready to incorporate into the spring tourings.

Liri Architecture Technology (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. introduces its Crystal Dome House on the Fair's online platform, offering consumers a unique choice for adorning their gardens and enjoying spring scenery. This product boasts several advantages, including UV protection, ease of cleaning, high-temperature resistance, simple assembly, and noise reduction. Its beautiful and romantic design features a sturdy wall structure made primarily from German Bayer PC boards known for their superior transparency. Additionally, curtains that offer enhanced shading capabilities allow users not only enjoy outdoor views but also create private spaces at will. A close-up glance will be available at https://goo.su/pLqH2QQ.

Nanjing Kekang Outdoor Products Co., Ltd. exhibits Folding Lounge Chairs with Footrests, Outdoor Three-person Swing, Adjustable Beach Chairs and other products to bring consumers a comfortable and convenient outdoor experience. Among these, the adjustable beach chair, which is made of lighter and stronger aluminum, has adjustable gear and can be carried after folding. It is an ideal choice for camping, hiking and vacation! More detailed information has been introduced on https://goo.su/JmTej.

For those looking to embrace the nature through a leisurely trip nearby with friends or family members, camping is an excellent way to experience the elegance and charm of spring time. KingCamp Outdoor Products Co., Ltd. showcases essential outdoor camping items at https://goo.su/zhAZVx, such as inflatable mats KM2480 (Flexi Rest 5.0), children's sleeping bags, and BAMBOO 7550, foldable bamboo tables, among others at the Fair, making them indispensable for campers everywhere.

The Phase 3 of 135th edition of the Canton Fair is in full swing in Guangzhou, inviting global buyers to explore a vast collection of outdoor goods and embrace the charm of the warm spring. With opportunities for business exploration at its core, this onsite and online exhibition promises an engaging experience for all participants.

For more information on this event or to register interest in attending, further details can be found by registering at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16 or contact caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2402463/Canton_Fair.jpg