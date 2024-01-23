Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

FDA Grants Breakthrough Device Designation to Amadix´s preventive screening blood test for Colorectal Cancer

23 gennaio 2024 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MADRID, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amadix, a Spanish biotech company, announced today that PreveCol®, its colorectal cancer screening blood test, has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). With this milestone, Amadix becomes the first European company to announce this recognition for early detection of colorectal cancer.

PreveCol® has demonstrated to have the potential to offer a great significant benefit to patients and has proven to have better diagnostic efficacy than currently approved colorectal cancer screening tests in the US.

FDA's Breakthrough Devices Program is intended to provide patients and health care providers with timely access to novel medical devices by expeditingthe assessment and premarket approval process. The Breakthrough Devices Program reflects the FDA´s commitment to device innovation leading to more effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating human diseases.

"To gain this recognition from the FDA is an important milestone for our company. It motivates us to continue working to bring PreveCol® to American patients as soon as possible. We will continue preventing the onset of colorectal cancer and the complications derived from the current treatments.", said Rocío Arroyo, Amadix CEO.

About PreveCol®

PreveCol® is aimed at the early detection of biomarkers in blood associated with colorectal neoplasia. The Spanish test is indicated to screen adults of either sex, 45 years or older, without apparent symptoms.

A positive result may indicate the presence of colorectal cancer and/or Advanced Precancerous Lesions and should be followed by diagnostic colonoscopy.

More information 

About Amadix

AMADIX is a leading molecular diagnostics company focused on liquid biopsy, developing innovative diagnostic tests for early cancer detection in blood. The mission of the company is extending people´s lives, developing disruptive technologies to detect the tumor years in advance before the symptoms appear. https://amadix.com/

CONTACT

Agathe Cortes

Communication Director

acortes@amadix.com

+34 663 07 09 28

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fda-grants-breakthrough-device-designation-to-amadixs-preventive-screening-blood-test-for-colorectal-cancer-302039322.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza screening blood test Amadix becomes screening Amadix's
Vedi anche
News to go
Auto elettrica o no? Le preferenze degli italiani
News to go
Italia-Giappone, Meloni: "Esercitazioni congiunte al via ad agosto con F35"
News to go
Agricoltori, al via altra settimana di proteste
News to go
Bollette, il 6 febbraio resi noti vincitori asta per tutele graduali
Sanremo 2024, Fiorello a Fazio: "Io dopo Amadeus? No, vado su Onlyfans"
Sanremo 2024, Fazio con Amadeus e Fiorello: il messaggio alla Rai - Video
News to go
Turismo, l'Italia è la meta più desiderata dagli europei
News to go
Tumori, Oms: "Un europeo su 4 rischia di ammalarsi, non tagliare su sanità"
News to go
Lugansk, sale a 28 numero vittime bombardamento panificio
News to go
Bonus mamme, la circolare Inps
News to go
Domenica al museo domani 4 febbraio
News to go
Crosetto: "All'Italia comando tattico missione Ue Aspides in Mar Rosso"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza