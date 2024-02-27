Fibocom Bolsters On-device Intelligence with Newly Launched Smart Module SC208 Based on Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform at MWC Barcelona 2024

Edge Intelligence moves AI computing from the cloud to edge devices, where data is generated. Enabling terminals to be able to process and analyze the data on the device, reducing the need to transmit it to the cloud and gaining higher efficiency. Propelling edge intelligence of smart IoT terminals, Fibocom launches a high-performance smart module SC208 with global-scale 4G cellular mobile experiences and impressive multimedia processing capabilities during MWC Barcelona 2024.

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, launches a highly integrated multi-mode smart module SC208 with gigantic performance leaps in 4G category and a series of feature-packed multimedia experience improvements during MWC Barcelona 2024. Powered by the Snapdragon®™ 460 mobile platform with an octa-core processor (4*A73 1.8GHz + 4*A53 1.6GHz) and with a high-performance graphics processing unit (GPU), the module is capable of multi-tasking in terms of 1080P video transmission, multi-camera input simultaneously while balancing the power consumption, bolstering the adoption of smart wireless solution in industries such as smart POS, industrial handsets, body-worn cameras, PoC terminals, in-vehicle applications, smart home and more.

Fibocom SC208 is designed to meet the evolving demand for edge intelligence for smart IoT terminals by integrating the Snapdragon 460 Mobile platform, supporting a 2x increase in overall system performance, compared to previous generations. Supporting MIPI DSI at 2520x1080@60fps and offering DDR4X in memory selection, SC208 brings multiple advancements in the overall performance. In hardware design, it adopts LCC+LGA form factor, allowing customers to migrate from Fibocom's 4G smart module portfolio including SS808, SQ808, SC128, SU808, SC138 and SC228 smoothly. Furthermore, the 4G medium smart module is equipped with multi-constellation GNSS for precise location tracking service indoors and outdoors. Additionally, it pre-sets with an upgradable Android 14 operating system along with an extension of rich interfaces including MIPI/ USB/ UART/ SPI/ I2C, etc., enabling much flexibility and ease of integration to meet various application demands of the IoT industry.

"Qualcomm Technologies is thrilled to collaborate with Fibocom to help them advance the edge intelligence capabilities of smart IoT terminals. The launch of the SC208 module, powered by the Snapdragon 460 platform, brings impressive performance leaps and multimedia processing capabilities to the forefront," stated ST Liew Vice President, QUALCOMM CDMA Technologies Asia-Pacific Pte. Ltd. and President, Qualcomm Taiwan region, South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand. "We are proud to support Fibocom in their mission to drive the adoption of smart wireless solutions across various industries. Together, we are facilitating the digital transformation with greater intelligence at the edge."

Edge intelligence is inevitably gaining prominence in the IoT industry ensuring higher productivity and processing of data-intensive tasks. The SC208 we launched today is positioned to empower the core of smart IoT terminals with highly integrated wireless solutions," said Ralph Zhao, VP of MC BU at Fibocom. "We are proud of our cooperation with Qualcomm Technologies and building the infrastructure of edge intelligence based upon Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform. With greater capability landed on the edge, we are optimistic in our ability to facilitate the digital transformation with more intelligence."

The SC208 will be ready for mass production in April 2024 for industry customers worldwide. Learn more about Fibocom's smart module portfolio at booth #5I33 in hall 5 during MWC Barcelona 2024.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Snapdragon branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a global leading provider of wireless communication modules and solutions as well as the first wireless communication module provider listed on China A-shares stock market (stock code: 300638). Fibocom offers a one-stop solution for industry customers by integrating wireless communication modules and IoT solutions. With over two decades of engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of bringing reliable, convenient, secure and intelligent connectivity service to every industry, enriching smart life with a perfect wireless experience. Fibocom's product portfolio ranges from cellular modules (5G/4G/3G/2G/LPWA), automotive-grade modules, AI modules, android-smart modules, GNSS modules and antenna service. Together, we aim to empower digital transformation across industries such as ACPC (Always Connected PC), mobile broadband, smart retail, C-V2X, robotics, smart energy, IIoT, smart cities, smart agriculture, smart home, telemedicine, etc.

