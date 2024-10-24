Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024
FinHub Launches Revolutionary Financial Platform

24 ottobre 2024 | 13.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON and FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEPA Cyber Tech Group Holding Ltd., a prominent London-based tech developer and venture capitalist, has renamed part of its organisation related to financial technology to FinHub.

The newly renamed division proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking eponymous financial super platform. Designed to meet the evolving needs of banks, FinTechs, and anyone who wants to utilize or participate in the financial industry.

FinHub promises to redefine the landscape of financial services with its innovative and self-serviceable business model. The platform offers a multitude of financial software and services. It's developed to serve four market needs:

This transformation from SEPA Cyber Technologies to FinHub signals a strategic expansion of the company's capabilities, creating a hub that caters to every facet of the financial ecosystem. The new platform integrates cutting-edge technology with banking licenses fused with intuitive interfaces to self-administrate, allowing users to customise and manage their financial products and services fully and easily.

"FinHub's comprehensive platform empowers financial institutions and non-financial players alike by offering an end-to-end, easy-to-navigate suite of tools and services," said Konstantinos Birtachas, CEO of FinHub. "Whether you're a large bank, a startup fintech, or a non-financial institution wanting to join the financial industry, we have built a solution that adapts to your needs."

The platform's self-serviceable model allows users to independently configure and deploy solutions such as payments, core banking, compliance tools, issuing, acquiring, and more. This flexibility enables clients to quickly respond to market trends, improve operational efficiency, and enhance product suits.

Sristhi Assudani, COO Global at FinHub, emphasized the platform's potential to drive innovation across sectors: "This launch marks a significant milestone in our company's evolution. With the FinHub super platform, we are not just offering a product—we are providing a framework that allows for seamless collaboration and participation in the financial industry. It's built to scale, empowering our clients to grow at their own pace."

For more information, please visit https://finhub.cloud/ or contact sales@finhub.cloud

About FinHub

FinHub, formerly known as SEPA Cyber Technologies as part of SEPA Cyber Tech Group Holdings Ltd., is a leading innovative financial technology and services provider. Focused on delivering robust, scalable, and secure solutions, FinHub serves a wide range of clients across the financial sector, enabling them to transform their operations and adapt to a rapidly changing industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2539476/FinHub.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2539478/FinHub_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/finhub-launches-revolutionary-financial-platform-302285896.html

