FITUR 2025 Promotes Pride in Tourism, a Key Industry for Sustainable Social and Economic Development

Organised by IFEMA MADRID, the International Tourism Trade Fair will be held from January 22 to 26, 2025 with a firm commitment to boosting business and knowledge exchange.

In its 45th edition, FITUR aligns itself with the global challenges of tourism, placing sustainability at the heart of its agenda in order to contribute to solid economic growth.

MADRID, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tourism has reached 790 million international tourists, generating a direct global economic impact of approximately USD 3.4 trillion in the first seven months of 2024, according to UN Tourism statistics. Given this magnitude, the International Tourism Trade Fair, which closed its last edition with more than 250,000 attendees and the participation of 9,000 companies representing 152 countries, aligns itself with the global challenge facing the industry and reinforces its commitment to the promotion of responsible tourism, inviting its professionals to strengthen their pride of belonging.

FITUR, which is holding its next edition from 22 to 26 January, organised by IFEMA MADRID, brings together the global tourism market, placing sustainability at the centre of its programme with the aim of contributing to solid economic growth and showcasing respectful practices with a positive impact that can be replicated to continue improving the quality of tourism activity.

This is precisely the aim of two of its major projects. On the one hand, the FITURNEXT Observatory, FITUR's platform dedicated to promoting best practices, which has been working all year over the past six editions to identify and analyse initiatives implemented globally by destinations, companies and organisations around an industry challenge. On this occasion, the 2025 Challenge focused on how tourism can contribute to sustainable food management and, after the analysis of nearly 300 proposals, the winners are Sustainable Gastronomic Routes of Extremadura (Spain), HurtigrutenCruises (Norway) and Too Good To Go (Denmark).

On the other hand, FITUR 4all, the space that for the second consecutive year brings all people with accessibility needs closer to tourist destinations and services in order to promote inclusive tourism. This project, in addition to awarding the best initiatives, will be producing the first Guide to Best Practices in Accessibility in 2025 to encourage commitment to the development and promotion of inclusive tourism worldwide.

Tourism, a lever for economic and social growth with great responsibility

In addition to the purpose of inspiring professionals to adopt sustainable practices that contribute to the protection of nature and local communities, as well as promoting responsible participation in the Fair, FITUR 2025 also aims to increase its professionals' pride in belonging to a crucial sector that generates a positive impact on economic and social development. In this context, the entire tourism value chain contributes to the generation of employment, the preservation of cultural diversity and historical heritage, the stimulation of investment in infrastructures and services and the promotion of a sustainable development model. Being part of this industry means being at the heart of an activity that, beyond its contribution to economies, creates spaces for exchange and respect, contributing to understanding between cultures, global cooperation and progress.

Therefore, under the slogan -Orgulllosos. Somos turismo' (Proud. We are tourism), calls on all participants and visitors to participate in this transformation towards a more responsible tourism that brings real and lasting value to the planet and to people.

For more information about FITUR, click HERE

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2563914/FITUR_IFEMA_MADRID.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2563915/FITUR_Logo.jpg