Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Flytxt Appoints Vickram Nagi as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales

02 settembre 2024 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flytxt, a pioneer in AI-powered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions that maximise customer lifetime value (CLTV) for subscription businesses, has announced the appointment of Vickram Nagi as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales.

Vickram brings over 25 years of experience in enterprise sales, strategic business development, managed services, and business transformation for major technology and digital service providers. Prior to joining Flytxt, he held leadership positions at Kyndryl Holdings (an IBM spin-off), IBM, BigCash Online Gaming, iiNet Australia, and Primus Telecom Australia.

Flytxt has a presence in four continents and over 80 clients across multiple sectors. In his new role, Vickram will be responsible for driving sales and top-line revenue growth. His appointment comes at a significant stage in Flytxt's growth trajectory as the company seeks to expand the global footprint for its AI-driven customer experience solutions across markets and industry verticals.

Vickram is a seasoned business leader with extensive experience successfully driving profitable growth through strategic alliances and sales initiatives in highly competitive markets. He is renowned for his pivotal role in leading business transformations for many Fortune 500 companies, enhancing sales and operational efficiency on a global scale.

Dr. Vinod Vasudevan, CEO of Flytxt, commented on the appointment: "We are extremely pleased to welcome Vickram Nagi to the Flytxt leadership team. Vickram's distinguished ability to navigate complex business environments, build strategic relationships and uphold best practices will help us accelerate market growth and deliver high-quality customer interactions."

Expressing his enthusiasm, Vickram Nagi said, "Flytxt's portfolio of AI-driven products and solutions is not only innovative but also validated by market success. I am excited to join Flytxt and look forward to directing global initiatives to scale sales operations, penetrate new markets, and deepen engagement with key strategic accounts."

About Flytxt

Flytxt empowers the world's biggest brands to solve one of the fundamental challenges of subscription and usage-based businesses– how to maximize customer lifetime value (CLTV). It is the trusted technology partner of 80+ enterprises across more than 50 countries, as well as of top CX platform vendors for CLTV maximization. Flytxt's award-winning, proprietary CLTV AI has been designed and well-trained using real-world insights and patterns from more than a billion consumers and trillions of data points. The firm has a corporate office in Dubai, global development centers in India, and presence in Mexico, the Netherlands, Colombia, Malaysia, Czech Republic, Spain, and Kenya.

For more information, visit www.flytxt.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2493381/Vickram_Nagi.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2096851/Flytxt_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flytxt-appoints-vickram-nagi-as-senior-vice-president-and-head-of-global-sales-302235138.html

