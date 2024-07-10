Ford reveals the new all-electric Ford Capri. THE LEGEND IS BACK.

COLOGNE, Germany, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When you have the soul – when you have the spirit – it doesn't matter if you choose to take time out of the spotlight. You can pick your moment to make a comeback. And you can do it with style and swagger. Ford is proud to introduce the new all-electric Ford Capri. Rewired for the EV generation.

With the return of the Capri, a much-loved cult classic, Ford has extended its EV offering again, bringing back a fan favourite. A classic sports coupe loved by families across Europe has been reborn for an electric generation, with a new look, still in keeping with its iconic design features, but now with a modern purpose.

Ford has partnered with French football legend Eric Cantona to lead the reveal of the new Capri, seen fronting the company's launch of the car, as well as featuring throughout its campaign.

Legendary mischief maker Cantona said "Some say legends are born. Others say legends are made. Only legends really know. This Capri is a remarkable reinterpretation of the classic. A sports coupe for the family. But, more importantly, it's all-electric. That is the future. Legends apologise for nothing."

The all-electric Capri has been designed to be rebellious to its core, with a colour palette to match and the swagger you would expect from an original Capri of old. The new EV design contains design cues inspired by its predecessor, from the style of the headlights, through to the body shape and rear appearance. It's a true sports car for the family, with more than 620km driving range with fast-charging capability, and more than 570 litres of boot space.

Beyond the design, this EV aims to bring the heritage of the Capri into the future with an array of technologies that will enhance the customer experience. Intelligent technologies such as automated lane changes and watching out for cyclists when opening doors mean the Capri can help keep you safe on the open road and within the city. Meanwhile a massaging driver's seat comes as standard along with a sliding touch screen, making the all-electric Ford Capri an EV designed to celebrate the past while reinventing the future.

Visit https://electriccapri.fordpresskits.com/ from 14:30 CET, July 10, 2024, to learn more about the return of an icon

Based on full charge of Capri RWD extended range. Estimated range using Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). Figures shown are for comparability purposes and should only be compared with other vehicles tested to the same technical procedures. Actual range varies due to factors such as temperature, driving behaviour, route profile, vehicle maintenance, lithium-ion battery age and condition.

Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and weight distribution.

Driver-assist features are supplemental and do not replace the driver's attention, judgement and need to control the vehicle. It does not replace safe driving. See Owner's Manual for details and limitations.

