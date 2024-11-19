Cerca nel sito
 
Fortune 500 Company Selects Infortrend Storage Server for Surveillance at Critical Sites

19 novembre 2024 | 10.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, today announced that a Fortune 500 company, a major player in Thailand's energy sector, has selected the EonServ storage server to safeguard critical facilities through continuous, high-definition surveillance monitoring.

This leading energy corporation in Thailand operates a nationwide network of gas distribution points and engages in electricity generation and petrochemical manufacturing, making it a vital player in the country's energy sector. To ensure safety and efficiency at critical sites, such as gas separation plants, the company required a reliable storage server for its new surveillance projects. The solution needed to provide round-the-clock operation, offer high capacity for an extended video retention period, support hundreds of high-resolution cameras, and ensure compatibility with Milestone video management software (VMS).

The company selected five EonServ 5000 Gen2 storage servers for surveillance across five locations. This solution enabled the company to reduce costs and simplify deployment by integrating the Network Video Recorder and storage into a single, purpose-built appliance. Certified for Milestone XProtect® VMS, the EonServ servers ensured seamless compatibility with diverse equipment, enabling the surveillance infrastructure across all locations. Importantly, the storage servers delivered high performance for managing and storing high-quality video footage, supporting hundreds of Full HD resolution cameras using the H.264 and H.265 compression formats. With five appliances, the solution provided PB-level capacity for a 30 to 90-day retention period. The product choice was supported by Infortrend's partner, Digitalcom, offering reliable pre- and post-sale service to ensure seamless deployment and maintenance.

"Infortrend highly integrated storage server EonServ provides stable operation with excellent performance and full compatibility with Milestone VMS to support project success. In my opinion, Infortrend product is the best storage server solution for surveillance," said Anawat N., the Enterprise BU head of Digitalcom, System Integrator. 

Learn more about EonServ.

Connect with Infortrend on LinkedIn 

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user-friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fortune-500-company-selects-infortrend-storage-server-for-surveillance-at-critical-sites-302306124.html

