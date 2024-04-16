Cerca nel sito
 
FP Markets Increases its Commodity Offering, Adding Brent Oil, Cotton and Sugar Futures

16 aprile 2024 | 12.57
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SYDNEY, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to increased client demand for flexibility in the commodities market and in line with its commitment to deliver comprehensive trading solutions, FP Markets has announced the expansion of its commodity offering. The move allows traders and investors at FP Markets to not only capitalise on new opportunities in the commodities sector but it also broadens the options available for portfolio diversification.

 

Complementing its existing range of Commodity CFDs, clients trading with FP Markets can now trade and invest in Brent Oil, Cotton and Sugar Futures CFDs:

Available on cTrader, MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Trading Platforms, the newly added Commodity Futures CFDs are being introduced at a time when Brent Crude - a benchmark for global oil prices - is challenging year-to-date highs, and Cotton and Sugar are fast approaching their year-to-date lows. A comprehensive list of all available commodities can be found on the FP Markets website.

Commenting on the recent addition of trading products, FP Markets Head of Risk, Christodoulos Psomas, commented: 'Aligned with our commitment to diversify offerings and enhance our clients' trading experiences, we are glad to announce the addition of new futures instruments to our portfolio: BRENT, COTTON, and SUGAR. These new options are designed to complement our existing commodities portfolio and broaden the spectrum of trading opportunities available to our clients. We are dedicated to equipping our clients with comprehensive resources and unwavering support to help them manage these risks effectively and ensure a diversified investment strategy'.

Established in 2005, FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Brand providing clients with over 10,000 tradable instruments across key asset classes and offers aggregate pricing across several top-tier liquidity providers. Additionally, FP Markets deliver Consistently Tight Spreads, Rapid Execution, Unmatched 24/7 Multilingual Customer Support, and various Account Types to suit all trading strategies and styles.

 

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets:

For more information on FP Markets' comprehensive range of products and services, visit https://www.fpmarkets.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2388388/FP_Markets_1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574261/4503805/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fp-markets-increases-its-commodity-offering-adding-brent-oil-cotton-and-sugar-futures-302117994.html

