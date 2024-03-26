FP Markets Named Best In Class for Commissions & Fees, Algo Trading and MetaTrader

SYDNEY, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating nearly two decades in the Forex and CFDs industry, FP Markets continues to excel in meeting the needs of traders and investors, earning it repeated industry acknowledgement in numerous key areas. The Best-In-Class status for excellence was awarded to FP Markets in multiple prestigious categories at the Forexbrokers.com 2024 Awards on 23 January, marking an impressive series of consecutive accolades:

The Best-In-Class awards highlight and further cement FP Markets' position as an industry leader in competitive pricing and market-leading technology that's recognised for its extensive support for algorithmic, systematic traders. At FP Markets, clients can also choose from a wide selection of cost-effective Trading Accounts, accommodating both active and longer-term investors.

FP Markets CEO Craig Allison commented: "The consistent recognition in core areas of the industry is a testament to the team's steadfast dedication and commitment; we are proud to receive continued acknowledgement and to be a broker that understands its traders and investors. From providing low-cost pricing structures to a range of leading Trading Platforms, including MetaTrader and cTrader, as well as our new partnership with TradingView, and a dedicated 24/7 Multilingual Customer Support Team, this has been the driving force behind traders continually choosing FP Markets as their broker of choice."

Founded in 2016, Forexbrokers.com is an online provider of impartial Forex Broker reviews. The company has published close to 200,000 words of research and has had more than 8 million views, establishing it as the number-one broker comparison website for traders and investors. As the demand for regulated and transparent brokers continues to grow, Forexbrokers.com offers a specialised website for the Forex space where traders and investors can receive in-depth, unbiased reviews on international Forex brokers. Their data-driven approach provides the most accurate reviews in the industry, meaning that companies recognised are leading global industry members.

FP Markets offers access to over 10,000 trading instruments, providing traders access to CFDs across Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, ETFs, Bonds and Digital Currencies, making it one of the most extensive offerings in the industry on cutting-edge platforms, including MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView, and Iress, all of which are available through iOS and Android. Over the past 19 years, FP Markets has learned that consistently tight spreads, fast execution, cutting-edge platforms, a wide product range, and first-rate customer support are the key ingredients that give serious traders the confidence to trade.

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets:

For more information on FP Markets' comprehensive range of products and services, visit https://www.fpmarkets.com.

