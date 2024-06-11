Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 11 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 12:11
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

FP Markets Reduces Spreads Across Key Asset Classes

11 giugno 2024 | 10.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SYDNEY, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to increasing investor demand for more cost-effective trading solutions, FP Markets, a global multi-asset Forex and CFD broker, has further reduced its spreads across various trading instruments.

Christodoulos Psomas, Head of Risk at FP Markets, expressed his enthusiasm for the move and commented, "Through the continuous optimisation of our trading infrastructure, we have successfully lowered spreads on several key instruments. Implementing this change across our platforms has resulted in a more cost-efficient trading environment for all our clients. We remain committed to maintaining and further enhancing these conditions as our goal will always be the delivery of a superior trading experience."

As part of the broker's efforts to minimise trading costs for its growing client base, the reduction in spreads applies to a selection of widely traded CFD products, including Spot Gold (XAU/USD), a range of Major and Minor Currency Pairs, as well as major Equity Indices, such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30), the S&P 500 (US500), and the Nasdaq 100 (US100).

The FP Markets website provides a breakdown of the revised spreads and the affected asset classes.

With a selection of over 10,000 CFDs to choose from, combined with low spreads, fast execution, a wide range of world-class Trading Platforms, such as MetaTrader, cTrader and TradingView, as well as a multi-regulated trading environment, FP Markets continues to distinguish itself as the broker of choice for investors across the globe.

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets:

trading platformsMobile AppMetaTrader 4MetaTrader 5WebTradercTraderIressTradingView

For more information on FP Markets' comprehensive range of products and services, visit https://www.fpmarkets.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2435390/FP_MARKETS.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574261/4747759/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fp-markets-reduces-spreads-across-key-asset-classes-302169248.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT Architettura_E_Edilizia various trading instruments global multi asset Forex CFD broker trading solutions
Vedi anche
News to go
'Ndrangheta e politica a Reggio Calabria, 14 misure cautelari
News to go
Industria, Istat: ad aprile produzione -1% su mese, -2,9% su anno
News to go
Affitti brevi, banca dati nazionale entra nel vivo
News to go
Elezioni europee, leader e non solo: risultati dei candidati
News to go
Sicilia, 'Vendemmia Verde': ammesse oltre 2mila aziende
News to go
Antitrust, istruttoria su 8 società farmaco patologie oculari per intesa restrittiva
News to go
Temporali al Nord, sole al Sud
News to go
Decarbonizzazione è importante per il 73% delle pmi italiane
News to go
Ombrellone e lettino, i prezzi medi in Italia
News to go
Fascicolo sanitario elettronico 2.0, cos'è
News to go
Europee 2024, come si vota
News to go
Frenano le vendite al dettaglio in Italia


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza