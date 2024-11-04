Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 04 Novembre 2024
FP Markets Secures Three Major Honours at the Inaugural Finance Magnates Annual Award Gala

04 novembre 2024 | 10.20
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SYDNEY, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian-founded broker FP Markets further cemented its position as a market leader, winning 'Most Trusted Broker - Global', 'Broker of the Year - Asia', and 'Fastest Growing Broker - LATAM' at the inaugural Finance Magnates Annual Award (FMAA) Gala. The event was held on Wednesday, 23 October, at the Lemon Park Venue in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), the FMAAs 'celebrate the highest levels of innovation and excellence across fintech, Forex, payments, and trading platforms'. The winners were determined through a dual process: online voting accessible to industry professionals and the global trading community, and a distinguished panel of judges. Notably, global multi-asset Forex and CFD broker FP Markets  was the only company to take home three FMAAs on the night.

FP Markets' Global Head of Marketing, Andria Phiniefs, commented: 'Being nominated along with some of the industry's biggest names is a tremendous honour in itself. Winning three awards through votes from the global trading community and industry stakeholders marks a significant accomplishment for our team. This recognition inspires us to continue to pursue our mission, which we embarked on nearly twenty years ago: to be the preferred and most trusted broker for traders worldwide'.

FP Markets continues to leverage opportunities beyond existing markets, while maintaining a consistent standard of product and service quality for its clients globally. As part of the broker's twentieth anniversary next year, the investing community can also expect further trading technology advancements and updates.

About FP Markets:

For more information on FP Markets' comprehensive range of products and services, visit https://www.fpmarkets.com/ 

in Evidenza