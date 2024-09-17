Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 11:14
FP Markets Wins Treble at The Global Forex Awards

17 settembre 2024 | 10.16
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SYDNEY, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following recent success at the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit in Australia earlier this month, multi-asset Forex and CFD broker, FP Markets, was presented with three coveted Global Forex Awards at a ceremony held at the La Caleta in Limassol on Thursday 12 September. FP Markets was voted 'Best Value Broker - Global' for the sixth time in a row, 'Best Broker - Europe' for the third time running, and 'Best Partners Programme - Asia'. 

According to London-based organisers Holiston Media, the Global Forex Awards 'celebrate the brokers at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, low-cost trading, comprehensive market research tools, advanced educational programmes and world-class customer service'. The winners of the 'world's biggest Forex Retail Awards' were determined through a public voting process, making the trophies all the more so important for retail Forex brands looking to cement their market position and reputation.

When asked about the company's latest achievement, FP Markets CEO Craig Allison expressed his gratitude and commented, "Winning three Global Forex Awards is another huge achievement for the FP Markets team and one that sets us apart from our competition. Being recognised as a broker which offers innovative and cost-effective trading solutions to traders and partners alike, while maintaining the highest regulatory standards, is testament to our hard work and ethos as a company. Such awards exemplify our credibility when it comes to potential new clients and also demonstrate why our existing traders and partners choose to invest with us."

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets:

For more information on FP Markets' comprehensive range of products and services, visit https://www.fpmarkets.com/.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2507331/FP_MARKETS.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574261/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fp-markets-wins-treble-at-the-global-forex-awards-302250058.html

