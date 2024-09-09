Cerca nel sito
 
Freepoint Eco-Systems Strengthens Northwestern Europe Recycling Operations with New Office in Germany

STAMFORD, Conn. and LONDON and DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freepoint Eco-Systems International Ltd. (Freepoint Eco-Systems) announced today the opening of its office in Düsseldorf, Germany, as part of the company's efforts to expand its advanced recycling operations in Northwestern Europe. Opened on Sept. 1, the Düsseldorf office will further establish Freepoint Eco-Systems' presence in Germany, the largest plastic recycling market in Europe, and strengthen Freepoint Eco-Systems' support for customers and partners within the region.

The establishment of Freepoint Eco-Systems' office in Düsseldorf follows the company's entrance in the European market, including the recent announcements of a long-term concession agreement with North Sea Port to begin the development of Freepoint's flagship European advanced recycling facility in Ghent, Belgium, where the facility anticipates diverting an annual 80,000 metric tons of waste plastic from incineration and recycling it for reuse in new plastic products and packaging. Freepoint Eco-Systems has also initiated an intended cooperation with Renewi to develop a waste plastic sorting and treatment infrastructure to support the large-scale operations at the Belgium recycling facility. The opening of Freepoint Eco-Systems' new office in Düsseldorf marks another significant milestone in the company's growth path as a leader in the circular economy for plastics within Europe and across the globe.

"Establishing an office in Germany is a vital step in our international growth strategy," said Oscar M. Gutiérrez, President of Freepoint Eco-Systems International. "This strategic move underscores our commitment to building a European platform and to better serving our customers in the region."

"Germany is the largest and most advanced plastic recycling market in Europe, and a logical place for us to establish our office," said Jacco de Haas, Chief Commercial Officer, Recycling Europe at Freepoint Eco-Systems International. "The opening of an organizational hub for Freepoint Eco-Systems in Düsseldorf will help us to facilitate plastic waste trading activities, establish and maintain important partnerships within the Northwestern region, and secure feedstock for our advanced recycling facilities throughout Europe."

Freepoint Eco-Systems' new Düsseldorf office will complement parent company Freepoint Commodities' existing European offices in London, Zug, and Geneva. Operations at the Freepoint Eco-Systems' office in Düsseldorf will solely support the company's business activities related to advanced recycling, primarily focusing on sourcing plastic waste feedstock for Freepoint Eco-System's advanced recycling facilities in Europe.

About Freepoint Eco-Systems

Freepoint Eco-Systems International Ltd., an affiliate of Freepoint Commodities LLC, provides eco-friendly products and solutions to its customers. Freepoint Eco-Systems and its related companies are engaged in business operations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. More information can be found at www.FreepointEcoSystems.com 

Media Contact

Paige ThorntonRF | Binder212-994-7554paige.thornton@rfbinder.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/freepoint-eco-systems-strengthens-northwestern-europe-recycling-operations-with-new-office-in-germany-302241270.html

