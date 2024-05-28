FSP Group to Showcase Edge AI, Network Communication and USB PD Power Solutions at Computex 2024

TAIPEI, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FSP Group, a global leader in power supply solutions, is set to unveil its latest innovations at Computex 2024. The focus of this year's showcase will be on cutting-edge Edge AI, Network Communication and USB PD power solutions.

Revolutionary Efficiency in Edge AI Solutions.

FSP demonstrates its next-generation power supply solutions tailored for edge AI computing applications. These solutions meet the demanding power requirements of AI inference engines, neural networks, and edge devices.

FSP's FSP3250-20HM series product designs achieve extremely high 80PLUS Titanium energy efficiency levels, which means at least 96% at typical load. With advanced power management features, FSP's solutions enable efficient processing, reduced energy consumption, and improved performance in edge AI computing environments.

Comprehensive Network Communication Solutions

FSP Group provides comprehensive power solutions for the network communication industry, including redundant power supplies, open frame, and external power supplies. These solutions offer high reliability, high efficiency, and strong anti-interference capabilities to support various compatibility applications in networking and communication systems. Applications include edge AI servers, IT servers, storage servers, AIoT servers, embedded servers, network switches, routers, PoE switches, and various types of firewall security servers.

The highlight product is the YNEH2000AM-2D00T10, which is certified with the 80 PLUS Titanium certification and PMBus 1.2. The series includes models with 2000W and 2400W output, and offers options for AC/DC & DC/DC, as well as AFI & AFO solutions.

Versatile and Customizable USB PD Solutions

FSP Group's innovative USB PD solutions cater to a wide range of applications with power ratings from 45W to 240W. We offer flexible design and customization options to meet the specific needs of our customers. The highlight product is the FSP065-D2UB1, which can be used with smartphones, Chromebooks, laptops, digital cameras, monitors, and TVs. When not connected to power, it functions as a Type-C to HDMI video converter. When powered, it can simultaneously charge the laptop and transfer video to the HDMI port, showcasing its multifunctional capabilities.

FSP Group collaborates closely with industry partners, including edge AI and network communication hardware manufacturers, as well as system integrators, to develop power supply solutions that seamlessly integrate with relevant platforms. The showcase will highlight successful case studies and real-world applications where FSP's power supplies have made a significant impact.

Visit FSP Group at Computex 2024:

Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 (TaiNEX 1)

Booth: 4F, L1209a

https://www.fsp-group.com

For more product information, please visit:

www.fsp-group.com

FSP Group Brand Product website at: www.FSPLifestyle.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FSP.global

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/fsp-technology-inc.

About FSP

Founded in 1993, the FSP is among the major well-known power supply manufacturers in the world. With a professional technical team made up of more than 400 professionals, strong production capabilities, and complete production lines, the Company offers solutions to cater to users with different power supply needs. With more than 600 models that have received 80PLUS certificates, the FSP has become the manufacturer in the world with the highest number of 80PLUS certificates. By the continuous provision of best environmentally-friendly and high-quality power products to consumers, the users may contribute to the protection of the Earth's environment while enjoying the technology.

