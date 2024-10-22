Cerca nel sito
 
Furniture China 2024 Achieved 11.9% Growth on Overseas Visitors

22 ottobre 2024 | 16.01
SHANGHAI, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 29th China International Furniture Expo (Furniture China 2024) successfully concluded on September 13th after four days of fruitful exchanges at SNIEC. Once again, the exhibition reaffirmed its position as a leading global platform for the furniture industry, providing extensive opportunities for international and domestic furniture companies, buyers, designers, and related industries to network and collaborate.

This year's expo attracted 3,000+ exhibitors, representing various sectors, from furniture manufacturing to home design and material supply. Exhibitors came from 25 countries and regions, highlighting the international scope of Furniture China. According to the Post Show Report, the expo welcomed total of 167,250 visitors, including 28,644 overseas buyers, reflecting a 11.9% year-on-year growth, further enhancing the expo's global trade influence.

In addition, Maison Shanghai 2024 ran concurrently at SWEECC, showcasing an extensive range of interior designs, home décor, and lifestyle solutions. It has become a key part that draws attention from designers, retailers, and home furnishing enthusiasts from across the globe. Together, the expo created a comprehensive platform for the exchange of ideas and trends in both the furniture and home furnishing industries.

Besides, key events such as the Global Buyers' Night, Middle East Buyers' Night and the Anji Industrial Cluster Promotion Event drew significant attention from buyers and industry leaders, fostering discussions on new opportunities for the industry's future. The digital platform DTS with its new APP also performed impressively, more than 23,000 active users engaging online, generating over 386,000 interactions, since its launch in this July.

The expo not only provided a platform for companies to showcase their latest product innovations but also offered a range of forums and workshops aimed at driving industry development. Over 40 onsite events gathered 200+ speakers, guests, industry experts, designers and KOLs, to share insights covering diverse aspects of furniture topics. Exhibitors also expressed high satisfaction with the quality of the buyers. Many new business connections and continued partnership have been achieved via expo approaches, with follow-up orders expected to exceed existing growth.

Furniture China 2024 successfully showcased the latest trends and developments in the global home furnishing industry, injecting new energy through its innovative online and offline hybrid model. We look forward to the next edition during 10-13 September 2025 in Shanghai (Pudong), which will continue to create more furniture trade opportunities and successes for the global markets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2534864/Furniture_China_2024_onsite_vibes.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/furniture-china-2024-achieved-11-9-growth-on-overseas-visitors-302280591.html

