Martedì 22 Ottobre 2024
G42 Appoints Ali Dalloul as Group Chief Strategy Officer

22 ottobre 2024 | 16.38
ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G42, a leading AI and cloud computing company, announced today a significant addition to its leadership team with the appointment of Ali Dalloul, a seasoned American technology executive.

With three decades of leading and delivering cloud and AI programs at Microsoft, Dalloul brings an exceptional track record that aligns with G42's strategic objectives to drive growth globally. Dalloul, who previously served as Microsoft Vice President of Azure AI Customer Experience Engineering, brings a wealth of operating experience in AI commercialization, enterprise adoption, and product strategy.

Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42, expressed his enthusiasm about Dalloul's appointment, stating, "Ali's arrival as our Group Chief Strategy Officer is a milestone for G42. His proven expertise and deep insight into large-scale AI programs are precisely what G42 needs for our global expansion. Ali's leadership will be instrumental in driving our strategic initiatives and further establishing G42 as a responsible pioneer in the rapidly evolving AI landscape."

Ali Dalloul added: "Joining G42 marks an exciting new chapter in my career. I am honored to be part of a team that is at the forefront of AI innovation, which I have experienced personally over the past year. G42's commitment to leveraging AI for positive global impact aligns with my own vision of how technology can reshape industries and improve lives. I look forward to advancing this mission together and unlocking the next generation of AI capabilities."

Based in the United States, Dalloul will also serve as Chief Executive Officer of the G42 US business. In this capacity, he will spearhead the company's US operations, driving key projects across G42's multiple product lines and extensive partnership ecosystem.

This news follows the recent visit by the UAE's national leadership to the US, which solidified the UAE's role as a key international partner in the US technology agenda.

About G42

G42 is a global leader in AI and cloud computing, committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enable government and enterprise organizations to unlock the potential of technology at scale. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, G42 operates at the intersection of AI, data, and digital transformation, fostering innovation across industries such as healthcare, energy, space, and finance.

To know more visit www.g42.ai.

Media ContactTrailRunner Internationalg42@trailrunnerint.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2537136/Ali_Dalloul.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/g42-appoints-ali-dalloul-as-group-chief-strategy-officer-302283286.html

