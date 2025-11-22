circle x black
GAC GROUP HYPTEC SSR Sets New Guinness World Record for Pure Electric Drift Speed -- A Shining Example of Chinese Supercar Power on the Global Stage

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 22, 2025, in the stunning "canton Drift" video release, the GAC GROUP HYPTEC SSR officially set a new Guinness World Record for the highest drift speed achieved by a pure electric vehicle, reaching an astonishing 213.523 km/h.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/gacgroup/9365651-gac-group-hyptec-ssr-sets-new-guinness-world-record 

As China's first mass-produced supercar, the HYPTEC SSR not only demonstrates the technological innovation and engineering prowess of GAC GROUP, but also highlights the rising strength of China's automotive industry on the global stage. Through its cutting-edge performance and original electric supercar technology, the HYPTEC SSR vividly presents both the technological allure of Chinese supercars and the dynamic, modern spirit of canton to audiences worldwide.

 

 

 

 

