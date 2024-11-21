GATORADE AND MANCHESTER CITY PLAYERS UNVEIL #THENOD AS AN UNSPOKEN SUPERPOWER IN FOOTBALL

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This season, Gatorade is seizing the sidelines of both the UEFA Champions League and select in-game matches of EA SPORTS FC™ 25. Bridging the real and virtual worlds of football, Gatorade will feature cooling equipment and squeeze bottles to emphasise the essential role of hydration in enhancing both mental and physical performance. The brand's presence is complete with dedicated LED boards showcasing the Gatorade brand. Gatorade's global sponsorships are a powerful reminder that optimal hydration sparks the greatest of what's inside you, empowering everyone to perform at their best and fulfil their potential.

To celebrate its expanded partnership with two of the world's biggest football properties, Gatorade has teamed up with Manchester City and players Rodrigo Hernández Cascante (Rodri), İlkay Gündoğan, and Rúben Dias to reveal football's secret to peak team performance —#TheNod. As the ultimate drive for both mental and physical readiness, Gatorade empowers players with the confidence and energy needed to make #TheNod count when it matters most. From the sidelines to the penalty box, players claim a nod is much more than a simple gesture and is a powerful signal of confidence, readiness, and determination that can tip the balance between winning and losing.

According to Manchester City Sport Psychologist, David Young, non-verbal cues (NVCs) are an effective way for professional footballers tosporti communicate strategically on the pitch. Scanning the field, raising an arm, and pointing a finger are well-known forms of tactical non-verbal communication in sports. However, today, Gatorade reveals that the real secret superpower for footballers on the pitch is the simple nod of the head. Watch Rodri, Gündoğan, and Dias discuss the significance of this often-overlooked tactic on the pitch in Gatorade's latest film HERE.

Committed to fuelling players' success from the sidelines, Gatorade conducted in-depth analysis of Manchester City's use of the nod, revealing a clear link between team success and the frequency of non-verbal gestures on the pitch. By driving both mental and physical performance, Gatorade enables the confidence behind these critical gestures, helping players achieve peak performance on the pitch.

Examining the total usage, context, and patterns of NVCs during Manchester City's 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League matches, the research revealed:

Rodri, the 68th winner of the coveted Ballon d'Or award, talks about his use of #TheNod and NVCs in the Gatorade film. The player currently rated as the very best in the world said: "The non-verbal communication is very important in the sport we do. Gestures between teammates help to build the effort and mentality of the team. When you see a guy suffering, these things can help a lot. We're all human beings, when you see a confident face, it helps. It's very important."

Manchester City's Sport Psychologist, David Young, said: "Non-verbal cues are often overlooked, but they can give us an insight into the current emotional state of individuals, as well as potentially enhancing cohesion and performance. Research shows that behaviours on pitch like nodding, scanning and other physical movements can influence individual and team performance. It helps build bonds within teams, and if applied effectively, it can help both athletes and coaches convey important messages during both training and games – especially in high-stake environments where you don't want to let your opponents know what you're planning.

"At Manchester City, we look to build confidence within the team and the impactful use of NVCs is a key part of that. It helps players know they have each other's backs, and all understand the challenge in front of them. We've all seen how intense a game can be, especially in the UEFA Champions League season, so whether it's on the sidelines or in the heart of the action, a nod can really make all the difference."

As part of its multi-year partnership, Gatorade has issued a rallying cry to the sporting and gaming communities to celebrate this often-overlooked gesture and showcase how NVCs, like the nod fuel them to success. Gatorade powers peak mental and physical performance from the sidelines, sparking #TheNod for players to achieve the best.

Adam Warner, Vice President of Global Sports and Entertainment Partnerships, said: "UEFA and EA SPORTS FC™ 25 are two of the most prominent brands in football, and we're thrilled to be present on the sidelines, showcasing the impact of hydration in helping players achieve peak mental and physical performance. Our iconic squeeze bottles will be visible on the sidelines also—both in real life and in the virtual world. At Gatorade, we understand what fuels players on the pitch, and through our collaboration with Manchester City, we uncovered this underestimated tactic. We hope this insight will inspire both gaming and footballing communities to level up their game by embracing the power of the nod."

1Gatorade conducted game data analysis of Manchester City's UEFA Champion's League games from the 2023/2024 season. The analysis measured the team's use of non-verbal cues (i.e. nodding, scanning, raised hands etc.), individual player performance and match success across the team's eight matches: The analysis was conducted manually between September and October 2024.

