GCL SI Debuts New SiRo Innovation at Intersolar Europe 2024

MUNICH, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. ("GCL SI" or "the Company"), a leading one-stop renewable energy solution provider, is debuting SiRo, the company's newest innovation in PV sector integrating the world's first groundbreaking carbon-tracing mechanism across entire value chain – GCL Carbon Data Platform, at the Intersolar Europe which is held from 19 to 21 in Munich, the leading exhibition for the global solar industry.

GCL SI is also debuting a lineup of latest solutions including perovskite modules as well as a variety of N-type high-efficiency modules in Europe at the tradeshow.

Leveraging cutting-edge blockchain technology and strategic partnerships to create a seamless and transparent carbon platform, GCL SI's pioneering practice is reducing its the carbon footprint and empowering others to do the same.

All modules equipped with the GCL Carbon Data Platform are integrated as SiRo, a solution that is designed and developed to track carbon emissions from metallurgical polysilicon production, over to fluidized bed reactor (FBR) polysilicon refinement, the ingot-to-wafer-to-cell production steps, and PV module assembly eventually. The goal of creating SiRo is to empower clients with more low-carbon options through tracing carbon emissions in each production step, as well as ensuring that carbon emissions of SiRo modules comply with relevant national standards and requirements

Each SiRo module would have a QR code revealing its specific carbon emissions and the report from each production step, the data is protected by blockchain tech to prevent tampering, and this solution offers transparency in preparation for looming Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) rules.

GCL's latest perovskite single-junction and tandem modules have set new world records with 19.04 percent and 26.36 percent module efficiency respectively, a milestone breakthrough. The perovskite power generation system will continue to refresh the efficiency records to further promote the industry development and expand production. In addition, GCL SI also showcased five N-type high-efficiency modules that boast maximum power of 720Wp with upgraded performance.

At Intersolar Europe 2024, GCL SI signed cooperation agreement with EcoTree, a company that specializes in sustainable development through innovative investment solutions in tree planting. The two companies will collaborate across the scopes of strategic planning, communication, research, and evaluation to ensure effective biodiversity conservation and forest preservation.

"We are very happy to engage in a strong and impactful partnership with GCL SI. Both of us actively contributing to decarburization. It only makes sense to join forces on the development of local biodiversity and carbon projects. At EcoTree we are particularly happy about the international scope of this partnership, representing our DNA with project coverage in various European Countries." said Thomas Canguilhem, CEO of EcoTree.

Thomas Zhang, Executive President of GCL SI, remarked that the Intersolar Europe has provided a platform for the company to exhibit latest technological achievements, products and solutions, while promoting exchanges with industry leaders and breaking new grounds through collaboration.

"We're now at a crucial time in history to tackle climate challenges with relentless innovation and bold actions to build a greener, more resilient future for all people. GCL SI is committed to empower industry development through international layout and advanced technologies, it's our goal as well as responsibility to accelerate the green transformation of global energy structure with ever evolving products and solutions," said Zhang.

