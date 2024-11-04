Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 04 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 10:34
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

GEEKOM's Mini Air12 Lite mini PC is now on sale for less than $200

04 novembre 2024 | 10.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM, a Taiwanese tech company also known as the Green Mini PC Global Leader, just released its first model powered by an Intel Alder Lake-N series SoC. The GEEKOM Mini Air12 Lite is a tiny desktop PC with an Intel N100 quad-core processor, DDR4-3200 RAM, a PCIe Gen3 SSD, and support for dual displays. The mini PC is now available on Amazon and GEEKOM's official website.

The Mini Air12 Lite measures 135.5*115.5*34.5mm (0.5L) and weighs about 1 kilogram. It features a single SO-DIMM slot which supports up to 16GB of DDR4-3200MHz memory, and an M.2 2280 slot that can accommodate a PCIe 3.0 or SATA SSD of up to 1TB. The mini PC runs on a licensed copy of Windows 11 Pro out of the box.

At the core of the Mini Air12 Lite is the Intel Processor N100, a low-power chip designed to run at 6 to 15 watts. It has four highly efficient CPU cores which can hit maximum turbo frequency of 3.4GHz, 4 threads and 6MB Intel smart cache. The chip also features a 750 MHz Intel UHD Graphics iGPU with 24 execution units and support for DirectX 12.1, OpenCL 3.0 as well as 8K AV1 hardware-decoding.

While the Mini Air12 Lite is by no means a powerhouse, it should be able to handle most people's day-to-day home and office computing chores with ease. The Intel Processor N100's support for a wide range of video and audio formats also makes the Mini Air12 Lite a perfect streaming device. With a quiet cooling fan under the hood to dissipate the heat actively, the mini PC can run 24/7 as a home server without issue.

As tiny as it is, the Mini Air12 Lite is packed I/O, including four USB3.2 Gen2 ports, two USB2.0 ports, an HDMI 2.0, a DisplayPort 1.4, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a 3.5mm microphone jack and a 3.5mm audio jack. On the wireless front, this mini PC supports dual-band WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1, but you can upgrade the wireless card when needed to.

The Mini Air12 Lite can be purchased on Amazon and GEEKOM's official website, the retail price for a unit with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD is under $200.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2546663/image_5019393_30897877.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geekoms-mini-air12-lite-mini-pc-is-now-on-sale-for-less-than-200-302295190.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Altro PC is mini PC Amazon and GEEKOM's series Soc. The GEEKOM Mini Air12 Lite
Vedi anche
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza