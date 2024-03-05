GG.BET launches 200% deposit bonus and freebet for BLAST Premier's Spring Showdown 2024

As Blast Premier: Spring Showdown 2024 gears up to start, esports betting company GG.BET is delighting its customers with a generous 200% deposit bonus and a freebet

This bonus is available in the Promotions section on the GG.BET website from 6-10 March

KYIV, Ukraine, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Showdown is an important stage in the Counter-Strike 2 tournament series - BLAST Premier. The arrival of 2024 brings with it an updated set of rules for the tournament. The regional stages have been combined, creating one tournament with 16 teams participating, any of which could be knocked out by a defeat. The two best teams will book themselves the last two spots at the BLAST Spring Final in London. The tournament has a $135,000 prize fund.

GG.BET has prepared a whole range of markets for the tournament, ranging from popular bets on teams' results to unique markets on individual player results.

GG.BET bonus offer for BLAST Premier: Spring Showdown 2024

Minimum deposit Maximum bonus Freebet $20 100% bonus up to $100 $5 $50 150% bonus up to $200 $20 $100 200% bonus up to $400 $40

How to use special bonus on GG.BET:

This offer is available from 00:00 (UTC+0) on 6 March, 2024 to 23:59 (UTC+0) on 10 March, 2024.

This January, GG.BET announced that it had entered into a global esports betting partnership with BLAST Premier, a top Counter-Strike tournament series organizer, for 2024. BLAST tournaments bring in millions of viewers from all over the world, with streams available in 28 languages in over 154 countries.

About GG.BET

GG.BET is an international betting brand, represented in the UK, Europe and Asia. It operates with licenses from the UK Gambling Commission, Antillephone (Curaçao), and the Malta Gaming Authority.

On GG.BET, users can place bets on over 30 esports disciplines, as well as on traditional and virtual sports. We offer up to 400 matches, each with up to 350 markets, every day.

