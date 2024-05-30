Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 31 Maggio 2024
Global Energy Prize 2024 shortlist announced

30 maggio 2024 | 18.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The shortlist of the Global Energy Prize 2024 includes 15 scientists from twelve countries and territories: Belarus, China, Hong Kong (China), Japan, the Republic of Cyprus, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

"The wide geography of shortlisted applications underlines the international status of the Prize, which is a recognized benchmark for research and development in the field of energy. Due to the wide variety and depth of topics presented, the International Committee will have the opportunity to select the best of the best," said Rae Kwon Chung, Nobel laureate, Chairman of the International Committee of the Global Energy Prize.

The laureates of the Global Energy Prize 2024 will be chosen during a closed meeting of the International Award Committee to be held in July.

The shortlist of the Global Energy Prize 2024 includes:

Conventional Energy

1. Zi-Qiang Zhu, UKHead of the Electrical Machines and Drives Research Group, University of Sheffield

2. Fei Duan, SingaporeAssociate Professor, School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Nanyang Technological University

3. Leonard Vasiliev, BelarusHead of the Porous Media Laboratory, A.V. Lykov Heat&Mass Transfer Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus

4. Abdulaziz Al-Qasim, Saudi ArabiaHead of Upstream Hydrogen Technology and Sustainability, Saudi Aramco

5. Alexander Mikhalevich, BelarusDirector, Institute of Energy Problems of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus

Non-Conventional Energy

1. Héctor D. Abruña, USAEmile Chamot Professor of Chemistry, Cornell University

2. Issa Batarseh, USAPegasus Professor, Director of the Florida Power Electronics Center, University of Central Florida

3. Soteris Kalogirou, Republic of CyprusProfessor, Cyprus University of Technology

4. Jinyue Jerry Yan, Hong Kong (China)Chair Professor of Energy and Buildings, Hong Kong Polytechnic University

5. Hongxing Yang, Hong Kong (China)Professor, Hong Kong Polytechnic University

New Ways of Energy Application

1. Amit Goyal, USAFounding Director, RENEW Institute, State University of New York at Buffalo

2. Mohammad Nazeeruddin, SwitzerlandProfessor Emeritus, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne

3. Minggao Ouyang, ChinaProfessor, Tsinghua University

4. Garri Popov, RussiaProfessor, Director, Research Institute of Applied Mechanics and Electrodynamics, Moscow Aviation Institute

5. Kouki Matsuse, JapanEmeritus Professor, Meiji University

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-energy-prize-2024-shortlist-announced-302159675.html

in Evidenza