Global Helmet Comfort Rankings Highlight BIBEE's Coziro as a Top Choice

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In February, the European media EL MUNDO FINANCIERO published the findings from its evaluation of the top helmets on the market, focusing on the comfort levels and rankings of helmets from globally renowned electric scooter motorcycle helmet brands.

BIBEE Coziro and AGV Orbyt emerged as top performers, closely followed by Shark Evo Es, SHOEI J CruiseⅡ, and ARAI RAM-X in the helmet's comfort assessment.

Revolutionizing Rider Comfort with Coziro Helmet

BIBEE's latest creation, the Coziro Helmet, has achieved a remarkable feat by revolutionizing rider comfort through international collaboration and engineering excellence. Developed through the combined efforts of Italian luxury car design team, the scientific expertise of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the innovative approach of Danish universities, the Coziro Helmet stands as proof of global cooperation and ingenuity.

The helmet introduces the AirHuge™ sunroof, a groundbreaking feature that incorporates 25 ventilation ports in eight strategic directions. This design innovation not only triples the airflow compared to traditional helmets but also enhances heat dissipation and moisture-wicking through its use of Coolmax fabric lining. The result is a riding experience that remains unparalleled in comfort, even under the most demanding conditions.

Earning the prestigious Grand Prix du Design Paris (GPDP) Award in January 2024, the Coziro Helmet's design shows BIBEE's dedication to aesthetic excellence and functionality. The helmet's design, a collaborative effort by teams from five countries, reflects a fresh and inviting aesthetic appeal. This international recognition shows BIBEE's commitment to developing a series of comfortable and high-quality helmet products.

BIBEE's commitment to crafting the world's most comfortable Helmet

Over two decades, BIBEE has cultivated a rich history of collaboration with world-leading institutions. The company has worked closely with prominent organizations and individuals, such as the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Danish universities, design teams for Italian luxury car brands, and DuPont, to consistently produce innovative and top-quality helmet designs. From the LavaHeat Helmet to the Coziro Helmet, BIBEE has raised the standards of the electric scooter motorcycle helmet industry. Today, the company boasts an extensive database of over 50,000 head circumferences, more than 100 patents, and a global presence that spans over 30 countries and regions.

Driving the Trend for Superior Helmet Comfort

Also highlighted in the European media's list was AGV Orbyt jet helmet, which earned a five-star rating for its superior lining design and multi-density safety structure. Other ranked helmets were also recognized for their exceptional comfort and wear resistance, setting a high benchmark in the market.

As BIBEE and its industry counterparts press forward, their collective dedication to innovation, collaboration, and excellence continues to define their mission. This united effort raises the bar for helmet design and comfort.

A Vision of Continuous Innovation and Global Collaboration

The recognition of BIBEE's achievements by European media and industry evaluators emphasizes the importance of relentless innovation and international collaboration. It highlights the critical role that technological advancements and cross-border partnerships play in enhancing rider safety and experience.

BIBEE's dedication to pioneering advancements goes beyond conventional safety measures, prioritizing comfort to enhance the riding experience and promote the joy and well-being of riders across the globe.

