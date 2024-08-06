Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 06 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 18:04
Global Wing Chun Martial Artists Vie for Spot in World Southern Shaolin Wing Chun Competition Finals

06 agosto 2024 | 17.34
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FUZHOU, China, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – In a groundbreaking moment for the martial arts world, the intermediate selection contest for the first-ever World Southern Shaolin Wing Chun Competition recently kicked off worldwide. Competitors from more than 30 countries and regions have thrown their hats in the ring, each aiming to secure their place in the World Finals.

This year's competition showcases a variety of Wing Chun skills, including Siu Nim Tao, Seeking the Bridge, and Thrusting Fingers. Competitors also battled in events such as the 8 Slashing Sword, Six and Half Point Long Pole, Wooden Dummy, and Chi Sao. Leading the charge for the Chinese team is Zheng Zujie, a national figure in Wing Chun. Among the notables in attendance were Benny Meng of the United States of America Wushu Kungfu Federation, Stanislav Bagalev from Bulgaria, Andreas Ertl from Germany, Erik Batstra from the Netherlands, James Javidan from France, Chango Noaks from Los Angeles, and Vincent Meng, a Pan-American certified referee. These professionals gathered to discern the cream of the crop, advancing them to the World Finals.

Wing Chun, a martial art steeped in history, traces its origins back to the Southern Shaolin Temple in Fuqing, China. Developed by Wu Mei, inspired by a Zen Master during the late Ming and early Qing dynasties, the martial art has since transcended its local roots. In 2014, Fuzhou's Wing Chun initiative gained recognition as a representative project of China's national intangible cultural heritage, showcasing its cultural significance.

The World Southern Shaolin Wing Chun Competition offers a platform for Wing Chun aficionados worldwide to deepen their engagement with Chinese cultural practices and martial arts philosophy. It promotes cultural dialogue and unity among international participants, enriching their understanding and fostering global friendships.

The competition is overseen by the Chinese Wushu Association, with comprehensive support from Huanqiu.com. It is jointly organized by the Fuzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, the Fuzhou Municipal Bureau of Sports, and the Fujian Province Wing Chun Association. The Fuqing Municipal Bureau of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Southern Shaolin Temple in Fuqing, and other entities are responsible for executing the event.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2475182/Image1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wing-chun-martial-artists-vie-for-spot-in-world-southern-shaolin-wing-chun-competition-finals-302215684.html

