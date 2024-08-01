Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 11:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

GOFC 2024 to Be Held in Suzhou in November 2024

01 agosto 2024 | 10.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Global Optical Fiber and Cable Conference, or GOFC 2024, is scheduled to be co-hosted by the APC Association and Hengtong Group from November 6th to 8th at the Suzhou International Expo Center, Jiangsu province, China.

Hengtong Group cordially invites you to join us to exchange insights into the latest industrial development, advance industry transformation, and drive technological innovation.

Hengtong Group cordially invites you to this industry feast! GOFC2024 Suzhou • Suzhou International Expo Center Hall G, November 6-8

Under the theme "Intelligent Fibers Create Boundless Future", GOFC 2024 will cover industry trends and cutting-edge technologies in areas such as AI, computing power, optical fibers and cables, next generation optical communication, and optical devices.

Over 600 guests, including leaders, experts, and executives from nearly 300 research institutions, industry organizations, and enterprises from more than 30 countries are expected to come together for this event.

At the same time, the "2024 18th ODC Global | China Optical Communication Development and Competitiveness Forum" and the "2024 18th Global | China Optical Communication Most Competitive Enterprises Top 10 Awards Ceremony" will be held along. These events will provide a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the competitiveness trends and industrial ecosystem of optical communication enterprises. They will also spark dynamic discussions and analysis on the development of optical communication technology and market trends of the relevant industries.

As a yearly international conference for the global optical fiber and cable industry, the Global Optical Fiber & Cable Conference is jointly hosted by the Asian-Pacific Optical Fibre & Cable Industry Association (APCIA) and leading industry companies in rotation. The aim of the conference is to promote the development of the global fiber optic cable industry, establish and maintain a healthy global fiber optic cable industry ecosystem, and promote international business cooperation and exchanges related to the fiber optic cable industry. The conference also aims to facilitate product R&D, business development, and academic exchange in global fiber optic communication and related fields.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gofc-2024-to-be-held-in-suzhou-in-november-2024-302212157.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Be Held in Suzhou Jiuquan Cina Be
Vedi anche
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza