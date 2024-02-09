Grand Seiko Opens Its World's Largest Flagship Boutique on New York's Madison Avenue

TOKYO, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seiko Watch Corporation is pleased to announce that a new U.S. "Grand Seiko Flagship Boutique" officially opened its doors on iconic Madison Avenue with a grand opening event on February 8, marking a significant milestone in its history.

Located at 540 Madison Avenue in New York City, the new multi-level flagship store is the largest Grand Seiko Boutique globally. With an impressive presence on the corner of Madison Avenue and 55th Street, it promises an unparalleled experience for watch enthusiasts and connoisseurs, celebrating the brand's rich heritage of artistry and innovation.

The flagship features an elegant and contemporary design that reflects Grand Seiko's brand message, "Alive in Time," representing its dynamic spirit and desire to push the boundaries of watchmaking.

The boutique's airy and sophisticated interior captures the essence of Japanese aesthetics and culture. At the entrance and throughout the store, designs inspired by a traditional form of Japanese woodwork known as "kumiko" adorn the new construction. The watch showcases, crafted from light-colored wood, exude Grand Seiko's commitment to craftsmanship, precision, and distinctive Japanese quality.

Inside the two-story, 580-square-meter boutique, customers are invited to explore Grand Seiko's extensive collection of timepieces, including its Spring Drive, mechanical, and quartz models. A dedicated private room is home to the esteemed Masterpiece Collection. Every corner and detail of the boutique has been meticulously considered to create a unique and inviting atmosphere to explore the world of Grand Seiko.

"The United States has accelerated the growth of Grand Seiko outside of Japan, and this new boutique opens a new chapter for the brand's further development," said Akio Naito, President of Seiko Watch Corporation. "Being located at such a prime location, I am certain it will allow more customers and watch lovers from around the world to experience Grand Seiko's uniquely Japanese worldview and its endless passion for perfection."

The Grand Seiko Madison Avenue flagship store is open from Monday through Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information about Grand Seiko and the Madison Avenue flagship store, please visit https://www.grand-seiko.com.

About Grand SeikoSince its first creation in 1960, Grand Seiko has enchanted watch connoisseurs worldwide with timepieces of extremely high precision, supreme legibility, and a uniquely Japanese aesthetic. Made by one of the few true "manufactures," Grand Seiko incorporates the latest technology and craftsmanship of the highest level to create its mechanical, Spring Drive, and quartz movements, which power all Grand Seiko creations. Each watch is deeply rooted in its Japanese heritage and reflects the Japanese spirituality of time that is deeply inspired by nature and brought to life by "takumi," or craftspeople.

