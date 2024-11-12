Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 12 Novembre 2024
Greenbrook launches annual Private Markets Digital Report

12 novembre 2024 | 09.01
LONDON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbrook, the specialist communications advisor, announces the publication of the first edition of its annual Private Markets Digital Report, which evaluates the digital strategies used by 130 leading private markets firms to establish influence and engage stakeholders.

Key insights:

The report enables private markets firms to benchmark their digital communications strategies against peers and competitors, identify best practices and provides actionable insights for optimising digital presence and social media programmes. It also highlights LinkedIn's critical role in the corporate reputation management efforts, with 95% actively using the platform for this purpose, alongside increasing stakeholder engagement.

Other key findings include a rapid rise in LinkedIn-driven engagement, with the analysed private markets firms collectively reaching a global audience of over seven million. Each firm received a Digital Performance Score (DPS) based on posting cadence, engagement levels, size of follower base and the quality of their digital strategy.

Andrew Honnor, Managing Partner of Greenbrook, said: "We are witnessing a fundamental change in how private markets firms engage with investors, management teams and other audiences. As their stakeholders become increasingly dispersed, firms are adapting their digital strategies to enhance accessibility, engagement and differentiation. A greater focus on digital channels is especially key in the current challenging and competitive fundraising environment."

To learn more and download the full Private Markets Digital Report 2024, please click here.

Contact details:

Viktor Tsvetanov / Ksenia Galouchko / Demi KurbanGreenbrook+44 20 7952 2000 / marketing@greenbrookadvisory.com 

About Greenbrook:

Greenbrook provides strategic communications advisory services to the investment industry. We work with clients across the following asset classes: private equity, venture capital, private debt, hedge funds, activist funds, infrastructure and real estate, and traditional fund management.

We advise our clients on all aspects of their business through the lens of reputation, helping to build and protect value.

Greenbrook has advised on over $60 billion of corporate and sovereign debt situations over the last 12 months. Greenbrook was ranked by Bloomberg as the #1 advisor in Europe for engaged shareholder communications in 2023. The firm ranked among the top #5 in Europe by Mergermarket and the #1 PR and communications firm in Europe by Private Equity Wire.

For more information, please visit www.greenbrookadvisory.com or follow Greenbrook on LinkedIn.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/greenbrook-launches-annual-private-markets-digital-report-302301610.html

