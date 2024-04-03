Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 03 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 12:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Guide Sensmart Built R&D and Production System of Full Infrared Industry Chain

03 aprile 2024 | 11.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WUHAN, China, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, China's leading media "People's Daily" published a front-page article "Climb 'High' to 'New' and Cultivate New Momentum for Development", which introduced and highly appreciated Guide Group's new achievements on chip R&D and production.

Over the years, Guide sensmart ("the Company") has been dedicated to technology innovation. From infrared components to the comprehensive optoelectronic systems, the Company has built a leading R&D and production system of the full infrared industry chain:

Equipped with self-developed infrared detector chips, the Company provides users with a series of devices, software and solutions, empowering industries including power, security monitoring, industrial monitoring, smart home, and outdoor night vision, etc.

For instance, based on artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms and large models (LM), Guide sensmart customized and developed a new intelligent thermal online monitoring system for a thermal power station, which greatly improves inspection efficiency and provides convenience for the staff. "In the past, the personnel should check hundreds of points in thermal power station, it often took several days." R&D manager Cui of Guide sensmart introduced, "now inspection personnel can monitor the status of all equipment in real time, sitting in the control center."

Guide sensmart will continue to insist on technology innovation, applying infrared technology to meet customer needs to provide more professional, efficient and convenient solutions.

About Guide sensmart

Guide sensmart manufactures systematic infrared thermal imaging products, with a marketing service network that spans 70 countries and regions worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.guideir.com/ 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2378433/Guide_Sensmart_production_line.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guide-sensmart-built-rd-and-production-system-of-full-infrared-industry-chain-302107061.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza China's leading climb High article climb published a front page
Vedi anche
News to go
Pasqua tra religione e tradizioni culinarie
News to go
Uova star della settimana di Pasqua
News to go
Sportelli bancari, sempre meno in Italia
News to go
Ora legale 2024, ecco quando spostare le lancette
News to go
Meteo, che tempo farà a Pasqua
News to go
Sciopero dei supermercati alla vigilia di Pasqua
News to go
Denatalità, ginecologi: "Con questo trend nel 2225 nascerà l'ultimo italiano"
News to go
Casa, "prezzi affitti cresciuti del 6,1% in due anni"
News to go
Bonus gasolio, domande al via dal primo aprile
News to go
Sequestrate 2 tonnellate di uova di Pasqua e Colombe
News to go
Smart working addio, il 31 marzo scade anche per genitori e fragili
News to go
Meloni in Libano, visita al contingente italiano a Shama


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza