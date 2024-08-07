Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 11:19
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Guozi Robotics Powers the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link: A Milestone in Smart Infrastructure Maintenance

07 agosto 2024 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 30, 2024, the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link was officially inaugurated, establishing a vital connection between Shenzhen, Zhongshan, and Guangzhou. This monumental project is renowned for being one of the most complex cross-sea channel constructions globally.

Zhejiang Guozi Robotics Co., Ltd ("Guozi Robotics"), a pioneer in mobile robotics, played a pivotal role by providing an advanced smart maintenance solution tailored for the undersea tunnel. Leveraging leading-edge robotics technology and extensive project expertise, the company designed and deployed 14 specialized intelligent inspection robots to ensure ongoing, efficient maintenance and the safety of this critical infrastructure.

The Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link engineering solution has significant milestone implications for Guozi Robotics' highway robot inspection system applications:

Daily Routine of Inspection Robots

Every day, Guozi Robotics' intelligent inspection robots diligently patrol the undersea tunnel of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link. Observers in the tunnel could see the robots moving along the ceiling, monitoring the structural integrity and safety of the environment.

Operational Insights:

Strategic Placement: Robots are stationed every 1.2 kilometers within the southern and northern traffic tunnels, maintaining constant surveillance.

Emergency Response: They can swiftly reach any site within three minutes in emergency situations, equipped with capabilities like gas detection, voice communication, and infrared high-definition recognition.

Comprehensive Monitoring: In the central utility corridor, the robots conduct thorough, real-time inspections to identify and mitigate potential risks, ensuring the safety and functionality of all equipment.

Centralized Control: All robots are linked to the tunnel network dispatching center, which coordinates their activities through a centralized management platform for optimized scheduling and rapid response.

Guozi Robotics has specialized in the mobile robotics industry for many years, amassing extensive technical data and practical experience. Looking ahead, we remain committed to our original mission: using robotic technology to support the realization of more "super projects".

About Guozi Robotics:

Guozi Robotics focuses on developing and implementing core technologies in mobile robotics. Our diverse product lineup, which features intelligent inspection and logistics solutions, distinguishes us as an industry leader.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2476239/Smart_inspection_robots_working_undersea_tunnel.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guozi-robotics-powers-the-shenzhen-zhongshan-link-a-milestone-in-smart-infrastructure-maintenance-302216526.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Altro Architettura_E_Edilizia AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Shenzhen Zhongshan Link vital connection between Shenzhen This monumental project Hangzhou
Vedi anche
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza