Haier Confirms Official Partner of Roland-Garros 2026, Bringing Care-Driven Innovation to Audiences Worldwide

PARIS, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier, the world's No.1 brand in major home appliances for 17 consecutive years*, has confirmed its role as Official Partner of Roland-Garros 2026, reinforcing its long-term global sports strategy and commitment to connecting premium technology with everyday life.

As one of the world's most prestigious tennis tournaments, Roland-Garros stands as a unique platform where sporting excellence, innovation and lifestyle converge. Through this partnership, Haier continues to strengthen its international brand presence while showcasing how connected, people-centric technologies elevate daily living with thoughtful care and intuitive experiences.

Guided by its global slogan "Play with the Number Ones," Haier has built a comprehensive international sports partnership portfolio spanning major global tennis events, including the Australian Open, the Mutua Madrid Open, the Rolex Paris Masters and the Nitto ATP Finals. These partnerships reflect Haier's commitment to excellence, precision, resilience and continuous innovation.

"Roland-Garros brings together excellence, passion and innovation on a truly global stage," said Antony Peart, Director of Brand and Communications at Haier Europe. "As Official Partner once again, we deepen our long-standing commitment to sport and bring our people-first connected technology closer to consumers, partners and fans worldwide."

"We would like to thank Haier, the tournament's Official Partner, for supporting us in this latest edition of Roland-Garros. Since it began in 2023, our partnership, driven by innovation, has grown increasingly meaningful year after year. This year, spectators at Porte d'Auteuil will be able to enjoy the many activities offered by Haier both within the stadium and at the Tribune Concorde, for an even more intense 'Roland-Garros' experience," declared Gilles Moretton, President of the French Tennis Federation.

Throughout Roland-Garros 2026, Haier will maintain a fully integrated, high-visibility presence across the tournament venue and the city of Paris, showcasing its latest cross-category innovations on court and delivering interactive fan experiences at the Fan Village.

Haier Horizon Collection is a concrete example of how care translates into product innovation. Featuring advanced cooling and preservation technologies with sophisticated design, the refrigerator range extends freshness while helping users reduce waste and manage food more efficiently. Also on display are Winery 7, I-Pro Shine Biovitae, Couture Collection 11, and Forni ID Serie 6, spanning wine storage, dishwashing, laundry and premium cooking appliances.

Beyond the stadium, Haier brings the tournament spirit to the heart of Paris at Place de la Concorde, home to the FFT's Tribune Concorde open-air fan zone. Here, Haier presents its customized Motorhome, featuring live product displays and interactive activations that connect its smart appliances to the values of sport, innovation and care.

With a footprint covering more than 200 countries and regions, Haier has achieved remarkable global growth through independent brand building. Haier ranks No.1 in 8 markets, including China, the U.S., Australia and Thailand; Top 3 in 12 markets, including Italy, Japan and Nigeria, and Top 5 in 8 markets including Germany, Morocco and Saudi Arabia.

Haier's partnership with Roland-Garros is one part of a broader global sports strategy that now spans four of the world's premier tennis events, bridging sport, lifestyle and smart living innovations directly to consumers and fans worldwide.

For more information about Haier, please visit https://www.haier.com/eg/.

About Haier Group

Founded in 1984, Haier Group is a leading global provider of better life and digital transformation solutions, with the purpose of "More Creation, More Possibilities." The company has established 10 R&D centers, 35 industrial parks, and 173 manufacturing centers, achieving a global revenue of USD 59.8 billion in 2025. Haier has been ranked in the Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands for 8 consecutive years. Additionally, Haier has held the No.1 position in the Euromonitor Global Major Appliances Brand for 17 consecutive years. Haier has 8 listed companies, with its subsidiary Haier Smart Home named among the Fortune Global 500 and Fortune World's Most Admired Companies.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Appliances 2026 Edition; % unit share, 2025 volume sales data

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