HANDSHAKE SPEAKEASY IN MEXICO CITY NAMED AS THE BEST BAR IN NORTH AMERICA AS RANKING OF NORTH AMERICA'S 50 BEST BARS IS REVEALED AT THIRD ANNUAL AWARDS CEREMONY

SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, Mexico, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The list of North America's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, was announced at the live awards ceremony on April 23, 2024 at Rosewood San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. The annual ranking features bars from across North America, including the USA, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Mexico City'sHandshake Speakeasy is crowned No.1 as The Best Bar in North Americaand The Best Bar in Mexico, sponsored by Perrier. New York City'sSuperbueno is ranked at No.2 and claims the title of Disaronno Highest New Entry as well as The Best Bar in Northeast USA 2024, sponsored by Disaronno. New York City'sOverstory follows at No.3.

Handshake Speakeasy makes history as the first bar in Mexico to be named No.1 on a North America's 50 Best Bars list. The hidden bar is difficult to find, but those who discover the Mexico City lounge are rewarded with an unforgettable, high-end cocktail experience.

Toronto'sCivil Liberties, No.21, wins the title of The Best Bar in Canada, sponsored by Naked Malt alongside Puerto Rico'sLa Factoría, at No.18, recognized as The Best Bar in the Caribbean, sponsored by Amaro Lucano.

