Martedì 23 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 12:33
Hannover Messe 2024: Shanghai Electric Debuts Advanced Industrial Solutions with Its Integrated Energy Equipment Solution

23 aprile 2024 | 11.53
LETTURA: 4 minuti

HANNOVER, Germany, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in five years, Shanghai Electric ("the Company) (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) is returning to Hannover Messe, the world's leading industrial trade fair, bringing its innovative industrial equipment solutions to European and global industry peers, along with its signature energy equipment solutions. At the five-day event, Shanghai Electric will be exhibiting at Hall 12, Stand D66 of the Hannover Exhibition Center, where the Company will showcase its capabilities in driving industrial energy transformation and automation under the theme "Energize Your Industrial Automation".

From cutting-edge power systems to zero-carbon industrial parks, as well as intelligent manufacturing lines and efficient industrial drives, attendees will be able to witness the Company's latest technological solutions and achievements across multiple dimensions.

Innovation at the Forefront: Shanghai Electric Also to Bring Pioneering Smart Energy Solutions for Global Sustainable Development.

The Company is presenting its industry-proven sustainable energy equipment solutions, including:

Pushing Boundaries in Intelligent Manufacturing

Shanghai Electric is showcasing advancements that extend the boundaries of intelligent manufacturing:

For more information about the exhibited solutions, please visit us at Booth Hall 12, Stand D66 at the Hannover Exhibition Center, or explore the company website at https://www.shanghai-electric.com/ 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2394549/Hannover_Messe_2024_Shanghai_Electric_Debuts_Advanced_Industrial_Solutions_Its.jpgLogo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346204/Shanghai_Electric.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hannover-messe-2024-shanghai-electric-debuts-advanced-industrial-solutions-with-its-integrated-energy-equipment-solution-302124437.html

