Hans Niemann vs. You: The World Team Unites with AI to Challenge the Grandmaster at Web Summit 2024

A historic chess challenge where participants worldwide can compete online against the rising chess star Hans Niemann at chess.it.com on November 13, 2024.

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The chess world is set to witness a groundbreaking event, "Hans Niemann vs. You," where participants from across the globe will join forces with an AI advisor system to take on Grandmaster Hans Niemann. This extraordinary challenge, a project by it.com Domains in partnership with World Chess and Web Summit, will unfold on November 13, 2024, at 12:15 PM GMT/13:15 PM CET at Web Summit 2024 in Lisbon. Open to everyone online — no registration or chess background required — the match revives the excitement of the classic showdown between intellect and strategy.

Drawing inspiration from Garry Kasparov's historic matches against the world in 1999, where over 50,000 participants engaged in a game on the MSN Gaming Zone, and his legendary defeat by IBM's Deep Blue in 1997 — the first time a computer defeated a reigning world champion — this event highlights the potential of collaborative strategy and the evolving capabilities of artificial intelligence in chess. The current record for the most participants in a chess game is held by Viswanathan Anand who defeated over 60,000 opponents.

As Andrey Insarov, CEO of it.com Domains, explains, "We're here to shake things up — whether in the world of domains or on the chessboard. Partnering with Hans Niemann felt like a natural fit to bring something challenging and unexpected to tech and chess fans alike. Additionally, we wanted to give people the opportunity to be part of something monumental and personally challenge a Grandmaster with the help of technology."

Anyone eager to be part of this historic event can join the World Team to play the game online in real-time from their own devices. The AI advisor system, designed by it.com Domains and based on Stockfish AI engine, will present participants with three options for each move that emulate different levels of play — Grandmaster, Advanced, and Amateur. Participants will remain unaware of which move corresponds to which level. With 30 seconds to cast votes, the most popular option will become the World Team's official move. Real-time voting distribution will be displayed on the website. Hans Niemann in turn will have 5 minutes in total to make his moves.

"I love that chess is being presented to the tech community by it.com Domains — an innovator of the domain industry and Hans Niemann — a disruptor of the chess status quo. We believe that chess is a natural habitat for the tech community and happy to be a part of this event and friendships that will come out of it", said Ilya Merenzon, CEO of World Chess.

"Web Summit is delighted to host an event that celebrates both the complexities of chess and the thrill of shared participation," said Laura O'Neill, SVP of Speakers and Media at Web Summit. "For tech enthusiasts and those captivated by strategy, 'Hans Niemann vs. You' will be a memorable highlight of this year's gathering."

At just 21, Niemann has already climbed to the elite ranks, known for his competitive, dynamic style. He has made significant strides in his career with notable performances at prestigious tournaments like the Sinquefield Cup and winning the U.S. Chess Championships in the Under-20 category.

As a disruptor in the domain market, it.com Domains has reignited interest in third-level domains, offering brands and individuals creative identities in the digital space. This partnership with Web Summit and World Chess marks its latest venture into high-profile collaborations that push boundaries. In the true spirit of inclusivity, it.com Domains is inviting participants from any background to join this modern-day duel, uniting fans, tech pros, and novices alike.

OnNovember 13, join this unique opportunity to be part of chess history as technology meets tradition in a challenge against Grandmaster Hans Niemann at chess.it.com.

Watch the project announcement video here.

