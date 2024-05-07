Hard Rock International's Vast Offerings "Come Together" for Global Launch of Unity by Hard Rock™ Loyalty Program and New Star-Studded Campaign

Lionel Messi, Noah Kahan, John Legend and Shakira star in campaign that highlights Hard Rock hotels and cafes around the world that loyalty program members can explore

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International announces the global launch of Unity by Hard Rock™, a one-of-a-kind loyalty program that rewards members for doing the things they love across Hard Rock's portfolio of more than 200 locations including hotels, cafes and Rock Shops around the world. The iconic hospitality, entertainment and lifestyle brand is celebrating how its guest offerings have "Come Together" under the loyalty program with a little help from its friends: global soccer and cultural icon Lionel Messi; GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter Noah Kahan; EGOT-winning critically acclaimed, multi-platinum artist and producer John Legend; and GRAMMY® Award-winning global superstar Shakira. They star in Hard Rock's omnichannel marketing campaign that begins today and features The Beatles' classic song, "Come Together," recorded exclusively by Kahan for the project.

To highlight the company's connection to incredible entertainment and travel, Hard Rock is also giving Unity members even more ways to get once-in-a-lifetime travel and entertainment experiences through Come Together Experiences, an international sweepstakes series that will offer amazing opportunities throughout the year, with details and entry information available at unity.hardrock.com/come-together. The first two of multiple sweepstakes are currently open for entries, including:

