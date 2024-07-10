Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

HBX Group Chooses Salesloft to Drive Global Sales Transformation

10 luglio 2024 | 12.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Salesloft's end-to-end solutions laid the foundation for HBX Group to hit revenue growth goals

ATLANTA, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesloft, provider of the only Revenue Orchestration Platform that prioritizes, automates, and recommends actions to help revenue teams close more business, today announced that HBX Group, a leading B2B global Travel Tech company, has implemented Salesloft to unify its global systems and mature its revenue operations.

HBX Group began a three-month pilot program with Salesloft to transform the way the company sells. HBX leadership set aggressive goals to increase revenue, drive predictability, and decrease costs. Due to the pilot program's demonstrable success, HBX Group has significantly expanded its investment with Salesloft, deploying Salesloft across its entire revenue organization and increasing its number of licenses from 20 to 500.

"HBX Group's vision was clear: the company urgently needed to improve its salespeople's abilities to win new customers and grow existing customers," said Sam Loveland, Chief Customer Officer at Salesloft. "We offered a series of operating strategies to help HBX Group win more deals, eliminate churn, create consistency and repeatability across teams, and simplify its revenue orchestration tech stack."

Salesloft's solutions for HBX Group centered on:

"We set aggressive goals at the onset of our partnership with Salesloft," said Mark Antipof, Chief Growth Officer at HBX Group. "Our three-month pilot program made it clear that Salesloft could deliver the results we needed to scale. The platform allows us to track performance, interpret intent signals, and develop more effective strategies for customer targeting by integrating insights from across our global enterprise. The result is a new understanding of the progress we're making, the roadblocks our revenue teams face, and opportunities to do things differently."

To learn more about Salesloft's partnership with HBX Group, visit https://www.salesloft.com/resources/case-studies/hbx-group-customer-story.

About SalesloftSalesloft helps revenue teams take the right actions to close every deal with the only platform built around the sellers' workflow. The Salesloft Revenue Orchestration Platform aligns revenue teams by prioritizing, automating, and recommending actions that can improve buyer and customer engagement throughout the entire buyer journey, driving improved productivity, and better pipeline efficiency and revenue outcomes. Thousands of the world's top revenue teams, like those at Google, 3M, IBM, Shopify, Square, and Cisco, drive more revenue with Salesloft. For more information visit salesloft.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

ContactsLeah WardSenior Director, Content + CommunicationsLeah.ward@salesloft.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2441159/Salesloft_FullColor.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hbx-group-chooses-salesloft-to-drive-global-sales-transformation-302192570.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
growth goals foundation realizzo revenue
Vedi anche
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza