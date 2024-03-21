Cerca nel sito
 
HeadFirst Group and Impellam Group join forces to become a global leader in STEM, digital and IT talent, managed services and HR tech

21 marzo 2024 | 17.51
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HeadFirst Group and Impellam Group announce they have joined forces to become a world leading STEM talent and Managed Service Provider with a distinctive HR-tech platform for professionals. The expanded group has €8 billion spend under management, 2,100 expert colleagues, and over 75,000 professionals serving customers across the globe.

This strategic step provides customers with a unique global tech and talent solution to ensure they stay at the forefront of their industry. The deal creates an unparalleled force in digital, IT, data, life sciences, clinical and engineering talent, leaving the expanded group well-placed to drive market beating growth and deliver increased value for colleagues, customers, professionals, suppliers, and shareholders.

Han Kolff, chairman of the Board, commented: "We are proud to have brought industry leaders HeadFirst and Impellam together. Besides vast geographic reach, our expanded group combines world-class expertise and market-leading tech, providing customers with mission critical talent, creating a unique platform for growth in a growing market. I am confident HeadFirst and Impellam will power the next world of work together."

Julia Robertson, CEO of Impellam and the enlarged group, said: "We have an exciting future ahead of us. In a world where talent and tech must come together to build better businesses, we will collaborate to leverage the combined strength and capability of our market-leading brands, our people, and our distinctive technology. Our complementary cultures and our focus on our customers' needs will ensure we deliver market leading, digitally enabled and differentiated solutions to our customers across the world."

EXPERIENCED TEAM DRIVING GROWTH AGENDA

Leading the combined business' future success and growth, the Board of the new group includes Han Kolff, non-executive chairman, Julia Robertson, group CEO, Tim Briant, group CFO, Marion van Happen, HeadFirst Group CEO, and non-executive directors co-founders Koen Bekkering and Boyd Sleeman.

There will be no immediate changes to the day-to-day operations of Impellam Group and HeadFirst Group. They will continue to deliver industry-leading solutions to customers, suppliers, and professionals.

Following the completion of the transaction, Lord Ashcroft, former majority shareholder of Impellam Group, will serve as non-executive director on the board.

ABOUT

HeadFirst

Impellam

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/headfirst-group-and-impellam-group-join-forces-to-become-a-global-leader-in-stem-digital-and-it-talent-managed-services-and-hr-tech-302096234.html

