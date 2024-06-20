Heavenly Palace: Chang'an on the Silk Roads Exhibition Opens at China National Silk Museum

HANGZHOU, China, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 19, 2024, the China National Silk Museum held the grand opening of the "Heavenly Palace: Chang'an on the Silk Roads" exhibition. The exhibition is segmented into five thematic parts: The Capital of the World, The Commercial Capital, The Cultural Capital, The Fashion Capital, and Chang'an and Zhejiang.

The Silk Road has long served as a vital conduit for the fusion, exchange, and dialogue between Eastern and Western civilizations and cultures, contributing significantly to the global prosperity for nearly two millennia. Along this historic route, ancient Chang'an exemplified a spirit of openness, inclusiveness, diversity, and harmony, embodying the enduring grandeur of the Han and Tang dynasties, and illuminating Chinese civilization on the global stage. Zhejiang, a crucial nexus at both the beginning and end of the ancient overland and maritime Silk Roads, continues to play a pivotal role in the Belt and Road Initiative. Stretching across vast distances and countless epochs, the Silk Road has cultivated a spirit defined by peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning, and reciprocal benefits. This enduring Silk Road spirit remains as vibrant and relevant today as ever.

During the Han and Tang dynasties, Chang'an stood as the starting point of the ancient Silk Road, serving as a vital nexus connecting the East and West across the Eurasian continent. With its flourishing economy, radiant culture, and open-hearted inclusivity, Chang'an emerged as a magnificent global metropolis and a vibrant hub for cultural exchange between China and the world.

This year commemorates the tenth anniversary of the "Silk Roads: the Routes Network of Chang'an-Tianshan Corridor" being recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site. For centuries, the Silk Road culture epitomized by Chang'an — renowned for its openness, inclusivity, and mutual exchange — has been revered worldwide. Through the exhibition of archaeological discoveries and exquisite artifacts, we aim to revive the captivating charm of this world city and celebrate the magnificent prosperity of the Silk Road.

The exhibition innovates in four aspects: concept, content, form, and dissemination. It adopts the new curatorial theory of "User Generated Content (UGC)" and employs immersive design to enhance sensory experiences. Creatively integrating the historical background of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal as a vital artery for intercity communication, highlighting the close connection between Chang'an and Zhejiang. It affirms Zhejiang's pivotal role as both the starting and ending points of the land and maritime Silk Roads.

The exhibition will last until October 7th, 2024, featuring a total of more than 210 exhibits, including over 50 primary cultural relics.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2443742/image_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2443754/image_2.jpg