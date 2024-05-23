Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 23 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 16:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Hikvision releases its sixth ESG report, highlighting the commitment to 'Tech for Good'

23 maggio 2024 | 15.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision has published its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, disclosing its ESG practices and performance for the sixth consecutive year. The report offers a comprehensive look at Hikvision's focus on sustainability and its ESG priorities and actions, reaffirming the company's commitment to fulfilling corporate social responsibility with innovative and sustainable technologies.

"Practicing the ethos of 'Tech for Good', adhering to 'pragmatism', and exploring 'Green' transformation, Hikvision leverages our products to deliver the value of sustainable development," said Huang Fanghong, Chief Compliance Officer and Senior Vice President of the company. "We firmly believe that together with the momentum of digital transformation and technological advancements, we will attain stable and sustainable growth."

With the belief that technologies play a pivotal role in promoting overall well-being, Hikvision has formulated an ESG management framework with "Tech for Good" as its core. With this mission in mind, the year 2023 was marked by the company's continued commitment to sustainability-driven innovation to benefit the society at large. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, Hikvision endeavored to protect historical relics, prevent water and air pollution, as well as enhance efficiency and productivity in manufacturing. Moreover, the company has contributed to providing more educational resources for children in remote areas, ensuring abundant apple harvests, and safeguarding wildlife, fulfilling its part to further the aspiration to build a better world.

Apart from giving back to the society with innovative technologies, Hikvision places great emphasis on integrity and compliance, low-carbon development, and harmonious relationships with employees, partners, and communities, integrating these principles into its ESG management framework.

ESG performance highlights during the reporting period include:

released

You can view and download the full ESG report here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2420587/Hikvision_releases_sixth_ESG_report_highlighting_commitment__Tech_Good.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2420588/Hikvision_2023_ESG_report_highlights.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hikvision-releases-its-sixth-esg-report-highlighting-the-commitment-to-tech-for-good-302154273.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Ambiente Energia Politica_E_PA Ambiente sixth ESG report ESG the report offers report
Vedi anche
News to go
Superbonus, allarme dell'Abi: "Le famiglie a rischio default"
News to go
Strage di Capaci, 32 anni fa la morte del giudice Falcone
News to go
Meloni: "Io sempre contraria a meccanismi invasivi redditometro"
News to go
Bonus affitto giovani, i requisiti
News to go
Piano 'salva casa' venerdì in Cdm
News to go
Auto, i dati sulle immatricolazioni
News to go
Taxi in sciopero oggi, lo stop dalle 8 alle 22
New to go
Ita Airways-Lufthansa, settimana decisiva: senza miglioramenti rischio bocciatura Ue
News to go
Iran, schianto in elicottero: morto il presidente Raisi
News to go
Dichiarazione redditi 2024 , al via da oggi modifica e invio 730 precompilato
News to go
Istat: aumentata la povertà assoluta
News to go
Meta, Ue indaga su Facebook e Instagram


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza