Hisense Announces Dual Carbon Pledge at ESG Global Leaders Conference

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense Group Chairman Mr. Jia Shaoqian yesterday announced the company's new Dual Carbon Pledge and outlined Hisense's latest initiatives in making Green Development a vital pillar in "Building a century-old Hisense" at the 2024 Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) Global Leaders Conference in Shanghai.

The Hisense Dual Carbon Pledge will see the company achieving Own Operations Carbon Peaking by no later than 2026, and Own Operations Carbon Neutrality by no later than 2050, whilst integrating low-carbon concepts into all aspects of the company's corporate governance and operations practices.

"Hisense has embraced a 'long-termism' principle of implementing ESG practices as part of our 'Comprehensive Layout' and 'Global Action' strategy, which are integral to the company's commitment to ESG development," explained Mr. Jia. "The company has established a global network of '5+1' regional centers for research, production and sales. This adheres to a 'Local for Local' principle to contribute to and serve local communities, whilst reducing logistics costs and energy consumption."

Unveiling its first Carbon Neutrality White Paper, Hisense's "Hi GREEN" Carbon Neutrality Action Plan will focus on three key areas to support the company's low-carbon transition strategy in maximizing energy efficiency improvements; accelerating the development of a low-carbon supply chain; and driving the iteration and optimization of low-carbon products and services.

Hisense has established one global "lighthouse factory", three zero-carbon factories, and 14 Chinese national-level green factories. In comparison to 2023, Hisense aims to reduce its carbon emission intensity by 40% by 2030. By 2025, the company plans to include over 2,400 suppliers, representing approximately 50% of its total suppliers, in its carbon emissions management system. Additionally, Hisense will encourage 40% of its suppliers to set their own carbon reduction targets.

Hisense's high-end, high-energy efficiency, high-quality home appliances have won the trust of global users. In the future, Hisense will continue to commit to the research and development of innovative green technologies, creating a better way of life for millions of households worldwide.

