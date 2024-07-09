Hisense Brings the Big Picture to UEFA EURO 2024™ Viewing

QINGDAO, China, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and appliances, brings the ultimate in EURO big TV viewing with Hisense 120L9H TriChroma Laser TV and Laser Smart Mini Projector C1, preparing a future led by Laser display based on the strategic innovation of Go Tech, Go Cinema and Go Green.

'Hisense, More than a Brand' embodies the commitment to user-centric technology and ultimate quality. Delivering the 'big picture' experience for UEFA EURO 2024™, Hisense introduces consumers to the new era of large-screen TVs. As the global No. 1 in Laser TV shipments and a laser display pioneer, Hisense is delivering new levels of big-screen viewing with the 120L9H Laser TV.

Hisense's innovative LPU (laser processing unit) uses RGB triple color laser light with Ultra Short Throw technology to project a 3000 Lumens bright, 4K image onto a 120-inch ambient light rejection screen. With a wide color gamut 107% and superior color accuracy ΔE≤1, the revolutionary laser display delivers cinema-quality visuals and features Filmmaker Mode. Dolby Atmos and 40W front-firing speakers provide an immersive audio experience.

Watch the EUROs football action unfold seamlessly with smooth motion MEMC technology, with micro-second processor response time blur and lag reduced, giving the viewer the smoothest, most fluid action.

Hisense Laser TVs elevate the home viewing experience while focusing on environmental mindfulness and well-being with features such as removing harmful blue light from the light source for eye comfort even with sustained soccer viewing, and reduced energy consumption in comparison with large LCD screens. Laser TVs are designed for low carbon footprint and high recyclability, leading eco-friendly home entertainment.

Hisense recently won the 1st Readers Award 2024 in photo and video category awarded by French tech media Les Numeriques for the Laser Smart Mini Projector C1. This is a testament to the popularity of the C1 among consumers and the recognition of Hisense's long-term dedication to the Laser product innovation.

As a pioneer and leader in the Laser TV industry, Hisense has introduced pure laser technology to the realm of mini projection, with the C1 at the pinnacle of its offerings. Delivering a visual feast with its 65-300 inch display, powered by 4K TriChroma Laser light technology, the C1 enhances any football watching experience with stunning clarity, vibrant colors and immersive details, creating the sensation you are right there on the field.

The C1 turns every space into a personal home cinema, ideal for enjoying football games whether the bedroom, family room, yard, or garage. The user-friendly AutoMagic adjustment system and VIDAA smart OS guide you effortlessly in delivering the best viewing experience anytime and anywhere. Elevate your audio experience with the JBL custom-built speaker system, delivering top-class sound quality.

Hisense is partnering for a third consecutive UEFA European Championship™ with its 'BEYOND GLORY' campaign, highlighting its aim to push boundaries, aspire to ambitious goals and commitment to developing pioneering home appliance technology in the pursuit of improving everyday life.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand and official partner of the UEFA EURO 2024™. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100" TVs in both 2023 and Q1 2024. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

