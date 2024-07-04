Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Hisense Enhances UEFA EURO 2024™ Viewing Experiences with 100-inch ULED TV Technology

04 luglio 2024
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and appliances, is taking UEFA EURO 2024™ football viewing experiences to exciting new levels with ULED TV 100-inch display technology.

Hisense ranked global No.1 for 100-inch TVs in both 2023 and Q1 2024, and as official partner of UEFA EURO 2024™ is bringing consumers into the 100-inch TV era, providing large-scale soccer viewing with the industry's largest size of LED TVs.

Consumers can access 100-inch immersive game watching experiences through multiple Hisense TV product lines, offering the very latest in picture and audio technologies. Step into a three-digit screen viewing experience with all the reassurance of a global brand. Hisense 100-inch TVs are market tried and tested with display technology perfected for any viewing distance.

Lifelike images are delivered by Hisense's state-of-the-art LED backlight control and color management technologies. The Hisense Hi-View Engine elevates overall picture quality with authentic colour, brilliant contrast, clear motion, and distinct details. Quantum Dot Colour creates an even more realistic picture, with over a billion colours, adding richness and depth. Up to 40,000 Full Array Local Dimming and up to 10,000nits Peak Brightness ensures the best image, from the darkest darks to the brightest whites.

Hisense ULED TVs are critically acclaimed for their exceptional picture and sound quality, winning awards like CES Innovation Awards and Tom's Guide Editor's Choice Award. Top media outlets also recommend them, with PC Mag calling it 'a Top Pick for Value and Performance', Digital Trends praising its 'wow factor and visual impact' and Rtings commending its 'minimal motion blur'.

Unveiling a new large-scale display beyond traditional screen sizes, Hisense 100-inch televisions showcase the company's 55-year innovation journey. Their tagline, 'Hisense, More than a Brand', epitomizes a dedication to cutting-edge technology for exceptional lifestyles.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand and official partner of the UEFA EURO 2024™. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100" TVs in both 2023 and Q1 2024. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2454391/Hisense_brings_consumers_100_inch_TV_era.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2454392/Hisense_ULED_Mini_LED_TV_Lineup.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-enhances-uefa-euro-2024-viewing-experiences-with-100-inch-uled-tv-technology-302189641.html

