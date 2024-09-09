Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 09:00
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Hisense PX3 Series Laser Cinema Awarded TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification

09 settembre 2024 | 08.44
LETTURA: 1 minuti

QINGDAO, China, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, the global consumer electronics and home appliances brand, announced today that its PX3 Series Laser Cinema has been awarded Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) certification by TÜV Rheinland, a leading provider of technical services worldwide.

The certification was presented at an awards ceremony attended by Dr. Liu Xianrong, Chief Scientist and General Manager of Hisense Laser Display Co. Ltd., and Mr. Zsolt Pesze, Euro Country Manager, TÜV Rheinland, at the Hisense booth during IFA 2024.

The award recognizes Hisense's enhanced large-screen viewing experiences, with leading low-blue light ensuring excellent eye protection, important with today's often prolonged screen-time viewing.

TÜV Rheinland certification test includes spectral analysis and color gamut. The spectrum of blue light by Hisense laser products is remarkably narrow, concentrated within the range of 459-471nm, enabling the product to avoid emitting potentially harmful blue light from the source, making it especially suitable for households with children. Additionally, the awarded Hisense laser technologies hold a high color gamut of up to 110% BT.2020.

Key to Hisense's laser display technology is its exclusive proprietary digital Laser engine-LPU, which seamlessly integrates the Ultra Short Throw Lens, DLP chipset, and AI computing, ensuring every image is a masterpiece of light and color.

In continuously striving for excellence in product development, Hisense aims to bring the highest quality products while creating a better living environment for families.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand and official partner of the UEFA EURO 2024™. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100" TVs in both 2023 and Q1 2024. The company has expanded quickly, operating in more than 160 countries and specializes in multimedia goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499598/PX3_Series_Laser_Cinema_awarded_Low_Blue_Light__Hardware_Solution.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-px3-series-laser-cinema-awarded-tuv-rheinland-low-blue-light-certification-302241711.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza home appliances brand been awarded Low Blue Light brand griffe
Vedi anche
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza