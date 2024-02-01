Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:13
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Hisense Retains No. 2 Ranking Globally for TV Shipment in 2023

01 febbraio 2024 | 11.48
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Only world's top 5 TV brand to sustain growth over last 6 yearsEnjoyed rapid growth in North American and European markets

QINGDAO, China, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global home appliance corporation Hisense retained its No. 2 global ranking for TV shipment in 2023, hitting a 25.9 million shipment volume for 2023 in global markets according to the '2023 Monthly Report of Global TV Shipment Volume of TV Brands' from leading market research institute AVC Revo. Hisense has been the only brand that has continued to grow in the past six years among the world's top 5 TV brands.

Hisense is currently expanding its globalization strategy and optimizing its global footprint in operating 34 industrial parks, 25 R&D centers and 66 overseas companies. In the past year, Hisense's overseas market shipment increased by 12.2% and saw an acceleration of shipment to North American and European markets achieving "double-digit" growth.

In early January, Hisense participated at CES 2024 with its leading technology products, including its ULED X TV and Laser TVs, with the company winning over 30 awards for excellent innovation and performance for its products.

2024 is the year of sports, and as the official sponsor of EURO 2024 the brand will launch further cutting-edge TV products to provide consumers with immersive gaming and viewing experiences and will look to deepen the connection between tournaments and football fans through its innovative sport market strategy.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. Hisense's business covers multimedia products (with a focus on Smart TVs), home appliances, and IT intelligent information. Recently, Hisense has grown rapidly and now operates in more than 160 countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2331979/Hisense_ULED.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007399/Hisense_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-retains-no-2-ranking-globally-for-tv-shipment-in-2023-302050475.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita ICT Arredamento_E_Design ICT Altro Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza rapid growth growth ampliamento ranking
Vedi anche
News to go
Auto elettrica o no? Le preferenze degli italiani
News to go
Italia-Giappone, Meloni: "Esercitazioni congiunte al via ad agosto con F35"
News to go
Agricoltori, al via altra settimana di proteste
News to go
Bollette, il 6 febbraio resi noti vincitori asta per tutele graduali
Sanremo 2024, Fiorello a Fazio: "Io dopo Amadeus? No, vado su Onlyfans"
Sanremo 2024, Fazio con Amadeus e Fiorello: il messaggio alla Rai - Video
News to go
Turismo, l'Italia è la meta più desiderata dagli europei
News to go
Tumori, Oms: "Un europeo su 4 rischia di ammalarsi, non tagliare su sanità"
News to go
Lugansk, sale a 28 numero vittime bombardamento panificio
News to go
Bonus mamme, la circolare Inps
News to go
Domenica al museo domani 4 febbraio
News to go
Crosetto: "All'Italia comando tattico missione Ue Aspides in Mar Rosso"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza