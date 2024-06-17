Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 17 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 14:08
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Hisense Showcases Technological Prowess and Global Growth at UEFA EURO 2024™

17 giugno 2024 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global home appliance and consumer electronics brand, is currently making its third appearance at the UEFA European Championship™. As the UEFA EURO 2024™ Official Screen Provider for the Video-Assisted Referee (VAR), Hisense is exhibiting its dedication to technological progress whilst also highlighting its growing global relevance.

The slogan 'Never Settle for No. 2 Globally' was displayed throughout the match on the evening of June 15, attracting widespread attention and demonstrating Hisense's continuous development and commitment to technological innovation and vision in best serving global consumers with its products.

Having partnered with every UEFA European Championship™ since 2016, Hisense has forged a strong and enduring connection with Europe's top football event. Hisense was announced as the UEFA EURO 2024™ Official Screen Provider for the Video-Assisted Referee (VAR) - marking the first time UEFA has authorized exclusive rights to one of its sponsors. The company is providing state-of-the-art screen solutions at the tournament's central VAR Room in Leipzig, Germany, assisting in the on-field refereeing decisions. Hisense is committed to further driving technological development as it continues to elevate viewing experiences.

As the official partner of UEFA EURO 2024™, Hisense continues to innovate in high quality products and services by developing pioneering home appliance technology in the pursuit of improving everyday life. The Hisense ULED Mini LED U7N is the Official Television of the UEFA EURO 2024™, featuring 144Hz Game Mode Pro and AI Sports Mode, which delivers outstanding picture quality and performance, immersing viewing audiences in all the action.

Hisense is currently expanding its globalization strategy and optimizing its global footprint in operating 34 industrial parks, 26 R&D centers whilst also achieving outstanding results. According to leading international market research institute Omdia, Hisense global TV shipments ranked No.2 in the world from 2022 to Q1 2024. Hisense's 100-inch TV shipments ranked No.1 globally in Q1 2024 accounting for 56% of the global 100-inch market.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand and official partner of the UEFA EURO 2024™. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100" TVs in both 2023 and Q1 2024. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2440056/Hisense_official_partner_UEFA_EURO_2024.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2440057/Hisense_TV_remains_global_No_2_100___TV_global_No.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-showcases-technological-prowess-and-global-growth-at-uefa-euro-2024-302174076.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design Sport Sport Architettura_E_Edilizia Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza consumer electronics brand Global growth at global home appliance UEFA
Vedi anche
News to go
Imu, ultimo giorno per pagare la prima rata 2024
News to go
Sole e caldo con anticiclone africano, picchi di 40°C sull'Italia
News to go
Onu: "Negli ultimi 10 anni i rifugiati sono raddoppiati"
News to go
Intelligenza artificiale e risorse umane: la situazione in Italia
News to go
Maturità 2024, al via il 19 giugno per circa 500mila studenti
Treni, l'alta velocità francese nel mercato italiano dal 2026
News to go
Sciopero domenica 16 giugno, disagi per chi viaggia in treno
News to go
Estate 2024, 7 milioni di italiani in vacanza a giugno
News to go
Meteo, bel tempo e clima gradevole nel weekend
News to go
Ita-Lufthansa, Ue pronta a dare l'ok alle nozze
News to go
Europei 2024 al via, stasera la gara inaugurale Germania-Scozia
News to go
Quattordicesima in arrivo ma non per tutti: a chi spetta


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza