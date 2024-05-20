Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 20 Maggio 2024
Hisense Welcomes Goalkeeping Icon Iker Casillas to UEFA EURO 2024™ 'BEYOND GLORY' Campaign

20 maggio 2024 | 12.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global home appliance corporation Hisense is teaming-up former Spanish international and legendary Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas with another World Cup winning captain Manuel Neuer for the Hisense 'BEYOND GLORY' UEFA EURO 2024™ campaign.

Renowned for his ability to produce spectacular saves, Iker Casillas is considered one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. In joining Manuel as a Hisense Global Brand Ambassador, he will be adding support to the Hisense 'BEYOND GLORY' campaign and its iconic product line-up, celebrating the ultimate footballing achievement of winning EURO honors.

"I am delighted to partner with Hisense and join the 'BEYOND GLORY' campaign which puts the spotlight on celebrating the world's best goalkeepers," explained Iker Casillas. "A goalkeeper's winning reputation is based on their reliability. I am pleased to be invited by Hisense as a Global Ambassador, representing a company relied on by its customers for creating innovative technology that improves their lives."  

With host nation Germany buzzing during the competition, Hisense as an official partner of UEFA EURO 2024™ is joining the excitement with a 'Hisense BEYOND GLORY Tour', showcasing its innovative display technology delivering the perfect TV game-watching experiences, and latest smart-life home appliances.

Fans visiting the roadshow, which tours five host cities, have the chance to test their goalkeeping skills against a series of shooting challenges, whilst also exploring a showcase of Hisense's cutting-edge TV products and home appliances.

In his role as a Global Ambassador, Iker will be joining the footballing fun with personal appearances to meet fans at the Frankfurt stop of the 'Hisense BEYOND GLORY Tour' during the tournament.

The Hisense 'BEYOND GLORY' campaign highlights the company's unwavering commitment to pioneering technology with unparallelled quality in the pursuit of a better life. The campaign marks the third consecutive UEFA European Championship™ that Hisense has partnered the event which provides a tremendous opportunity to continue to connect the Hisense brand with consumers around the world.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. Hisense's business covers multimedia products (with a focus on Smart TVs), home appliances, and IT intelligent information. Hisense Retains No. 2 Ranking Globally for TV Shipment in 2023. Hisense has grown rapidly, and now operates in more than 160 countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2416856/Casillas.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-welcomes-goalkeeping-icon-iker-casillas-to-uefa-euro-2024-beyond-glory-campaign-302150017.html

