Mercoledì 28 Febbraio 2024
Hitachi LG Data Storage Unveils Tube T31: The Ultimate Thumb Drive for Console Gaming Enthusiasts Worldwide

28 febbraio 2024 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi LG Data Storage, SK hynix's global distributor has recently unveiled the 'Tube T31,' a novel USB stick-type SSD, in Japan and Korea. This innovative product aims to alleviate the storage constraints of gaming devices like PlayStation 5 and Xbox. The Tube T31 features a sleek and lightweight design, making it suitable for a variety of devices including gaming consoles, PCs, laptops, and smart TVs. With an impressive transfer rate of 10Gbps and sequential read and write speeds of up to 1,000MB/s, it meets the demands of avid gamers.

Following its favorable reception in Japan and Korea, Hitachi LG Data Storage is preparing for a global launch of the Tube T31, with a special spring promotion targeted at console gaming enthusiasts worldwide. The promotion is tailored specifically for customers in 10 countries, including the US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Australia, and Singapore.

Tube T31 is a lifesaver for those who constantly struggle with storage space for their cherished gaming albums. With Tube T31, console users can simply connect, swiftly install their favorite gaming albums, and dive right into the action.

But that's not all. The Tube T31 is also an excellent companion for PlayStation 5 users. It allows them to play their favorite PlayStation 4 games stored on the thumb drive. Thanks to its fast speed and superior thermal management, PlayStation 5 gamers can enjoy a smooth, uninterrupted PlayStation 4 gameplay.

About Hitachi LG Data Storage Inc.

Hitachi LG Data Storage, a collaborative business entity between Hitachi and LG Electronics, is dedicated to developing top-notch storage devices and automotive in-cabin components. As the authorized manufacturing partner and global distributor of SK hynix SSDs, Hitachi LG Data Storage ensures the highest quality standards and reliable delivery to customers worldwide.

Hitachi LG Data Storage is currently seeking to partner with regional distributors globally to expand its market reach. Interested parties may contact us via email.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346232/Tube_T31.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hitachi-lg-data-storage-unveils-tube-t31-the-ultimate-thumb-drive-for-console-gaming-enthusiasts-worldwide-302070887.html

